The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies to urgently investigate allegations of corruption within the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

SERAP, in a statement released on Monday, urged the Code of Conduct Bureau, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly investigate the claims, identify those responsible, recover any proceeds of corruption, and ensure accountability.

The request follows public allegations made by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, who raised concerns about NMDPRA’s licensing practices and the alleged personal expenditure by its chief executive.

Allegations against NMDPRA leadership

SERAP specifically asked the agencies to invite the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, for interrogation over allegations that the authority arbitrarily issues licences for the importation of petroleum products from Russia.

The organisation also referenced claims that Ahmed allegedly spent about $5 million on the secondary school education of four of his children in Switzerland, calling for a thorough probe into the source of the funds.

SERAP argued that investigating the allegations would improve transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s natural resources, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

“The anticorruption agencies should jointly and urgently invite the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed to explain the allegations that NMDPRA arbitrarily issues licences for the importation of petroleum products from Russia and that he spent $5 million on the secondary school education of four of his children in Switzerland and for interrogation and questioning over the allegations,” SERAP stated.

Legal and international obligations cited

The rights group cited Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the Nigerian state to abolish corrupt practices and abuse of power.

It also referenced Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which requires effective and proportionate sanctions for corruption-related offences.

SERAP said probing the allegations would be consistent with both national anti-corruption laws and Nigeria’s international commitments.

The organisation further urged President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to ensure protection for Mr. Dangote as a whistleblower, in line with Article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption.

SERAP maintained that Dangote’s disclosures constitute matters of public interest and should be protected against any form of retaliation or unjustified treatment.

“The allegations by Mr. Aliko Dangote amount to public interest disclosures and can contribute to strengthening transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s natural wealth and resources,” the organisation said.

Backstory

Speaking during a media briefing on challenges in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector on Sunday, Dangote raised several allegations against the NMDPRA and its leadership.

Aside from the allegations of corruption, Dangote alleged that the agency has been releasing figures that do not accurately reflect the actual production at its Lekki-based refinery, insisting that the regulator’s reports present a distorted view of operations.