Integrated Indigo Limited dominated the 2025 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards, winning five categories, including Model Agency of the Year

The agency also received awards for Insight-Driven Communication Private Sector PR Campaign Crisis and Issue Management and Sustainability Communications showcasing its versatility and strategic excellence

This achievement builds on Indigo’s strong record of local and international recognitions including wins at SERAS Brandcom and SABRE Awards reinforcing its position as a leading communications powerhouse

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and strategic communications agencies, delivered an outstanding performance by dominating the 2025 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LAPRIGA), sweeping an impressive five awards in different categories, including the most coveted Model Agency of the Year.

The other four categories won by the agency during the awards ceremony held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Muson Centre, Lagos include: Insight-Driven Communication, Private Sector Public Relations Campaign of the Year, Crisis and Issue Management, and Sustainability Communications.

Speaking on the achievement, Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Indigo Limited, explained that winning across various categories, including crisis management, sustainability communications, and insight-driven campaigns, highlights the agency’s versatility and deep understanding of evolving client and societal needs.

Abimbola explained that the recognition further strengthens the Agency’s resolve to continue delivering innovative, responsible, and results-oriented solutions.

“These awards reflect the strength of our thinking, the quality of our execution, and the dedication of our people. At Integrated Indigo, we remain committed to helping brands navigate complexity, manage reputation, and build meaningful connections with stakeholders through strategic, insight-led communication,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation of the Model Agency of the Year Award to Indigo, Chairman of the Selection Committee Chido Nwakanma revealed that the 2025 edition received over 100 entries across 19 award categories, reflecting the growing recognition of the awards and the improving quality of professional practice.

While commending the quality of entries, Mr Nwakanma urged practitioners to embrace peer review and professional validation as essential to the growth and credibility of the profession.

“Submitting your work for scrutiny is a professional stride, not a vulnerability. Excellence thrives when it is confidently showcased,” he said.

The LAPRIGA triumph further builds on Integrated Indigo’s impressive run of industry recognitions in 2025. Recently, the agency clinched ‘Best in Brand Communications’ at the 2025 SERAS Awards and emerged as a major winner at the 2025 Brandcom Awards, where it was named PR Agency of the Year and Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communications.

On the continental stage, Integrated Indigo also received the Excellence in Financial Communications honour at the 2025 SABRE Awards, reinforcing its reputation as a best-in-class communications powerhouse.

With a growing portfolio of award-winning work and a strong track record across local and international platforms, Integrated Indigo continues to set industry benchmarks by blending strategy, creativity, and purpose to deliver impactful communication that drives both business success and positive societal outcomes.