Transcorp Hotels Plc (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has announced the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Awele Vivien Elumelu, OFR, as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

This is according to a statement filed on Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025, by the company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by Atinuke Kolade, Group Company Secretary, which indicated that Dr. Elumelu’s appointment is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen board leadership and align governance with its long-term growth strategy in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Dr. Elumelu brings extensive leadership experience spanning healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy. She currently serves as Chair of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), one of Nigeria’s leading health maintenance organisations, as well as Avon Medical Practice, a growing network of hospitals and clinics.

What the company said

The appointment follows the retirement of the current Chair, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, who will step down on the same date. Commenting on the appointment, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, said,

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices. Her strategic insight will be invaluable, as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

A trained medical doctor, Dr. Elumelu holds an MBBS degree from the University of Benin and has practiced clinically in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Her medical background is complemented by executive education from leading global institutions, including Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics, positioning her at the intersection of healthcare, business strategy, and corporate leadership.

What you should know

At the moment she chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited, the investment company with interests across financial services, power, energy, and hospitality.

Beyond her corporate roles, Dr. Elumelu is widely recognised for her work in philanthropy and social impact. She is a Trustee and Co-Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), which focuses on empowering young African entrepreneurs.

Through the Foundation, more than 24,000 young men and women across the continent have received seed capital, business training, and mentorship, with a strong emphasis on gender inclusion and sustainable enterprise development.

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality arm of Transcorp Group, one of Africa’s leading listed conglomerates with strategic investments in power, hospitality, and energy. The company continues to position itself as a key player in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, focusing on premium offerings, large-scale event infrastructure, and service excellence.