Nigeria’s headline inflation rate moderated to 14.45% in November 2025, marking a significant slowdown from the 16.05% recorded in October 2025.

This is according to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

The decline of 1.6%-points month-on-month signals easing price pressures across the economy after several months of elevated inflation.

The NBS also noted that headline inflation decreased compared to the same month last year, although this comparison is based on a different base year (November 2009).

According to the NBS, “On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in November 2025 was 1.22%, which was 0.29% higher than the rate recorded in October 2025 (0.93%). This means that in November 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2025.”

Despite a moderation in Nigeria’s national headline inflation rate following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index, the cost of living remained elevated in several states in November 2025.

State-level data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that inflation pressures varied widely, reflecting differences in food supply, urbanisation, transport costs, insecurity, and exposure to oil-driven price shocks.

Based on the latest CPI report for November 2025, these are the top 10 most expensive states to live in Nigeria:

Kwara (15.9%)

Kwara recorded an all-items inflation rate of 15.9% year on year, making it the least expensive state among the top 10 in November 2025. Food inflation stood at 13.4% YoY, notably lower than the headline rate.

On a month-on-month basis, food prices declined by 2.3%, while all-items inflation edged up marginally by 0.1%. This divergence suggests that food prices were not the main inflation driver during the month, with non-food components such as transport, housing, and services likely exerting mild upward pressure.

Jigawa (16.0%)

Jigawa recorded 16.0% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 12.2%, indicating that non-food items played a larger role in driving the cost of living.

Month-on-month data showed renewed pressure, with food inflation rising by 3.1% and all-items inflation increasing by 2.8%. While food prices accelerated in November, the lower annual food inflation relative to headline inflation suggests that transport costs, clothing, housing, and services contributed more significantly to Jigawa’s overall inflation profile.

Niger (16.2%)

Niger State posted 16.2% all-items inflation YoY, while food inflation was significantly lower at 10.1%, one of the weakest food inflation rates among the top 10 states.

However, November saw a sharp month-on-month acceleration, with food prices rising by 3.1% and all-items inflation jumping 3.9%. This indicates that while annual food inflation remained subdued, short-term supply disruptions and rising transport costs likely pushed prices higher during the month.

Benue (16.3%)

Benue recorded 16.3% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 13.1%. While food inflation remained below the headline rate on an annual basis, the month-on-month picture tells a different story.

Food inflation surged by 4.4% MoM, compared with a 2.2% rise in all-items inflation. This indicates that food prices were the dominant inflation driver in November, despite Benue’s reputation as Nigeria’s food basket.

Osun (16.4%)

Osun recorded 16.4% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 14.4%.

In contrast to many other states, both food and all-items inflation declined on a month-on-month basis, falling by 0.8% and 0.1% respectively. This suggests broad-based easing in price pressures during November.

However, food inflation remained close to the headline rate on a yearly basis, indicating that while short-term relief emerged, food costs still account for a substantial share of household inflation in the state.

Kogi (16.5%)

Kogi recorded 16.5% all-items inflation YoY, but stood out for its very high food inflation of 17.8%, the highest among the top 10 states.

Month-on-month, food inflation rose by 1.8%, slightly faster than the 1.5% increase in all-items inflation. This confirms that food prices are the primary driver of inflation in Kogi.

Bayelsa (16.7%)

Bayelsa recorded 16.7% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 13.7%, significantly lower than the headline rate.

In November, food prices declined by 1.7% MoM, while all-items inflation surged by 6.6%, the highest monthly increase recorded among all states. This stark contrast shows that non-food inflation drove Bayelsa’s cost-of-living pressures.

Ekiti: (16.8%)

Ekiti posted 16.8% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 14.3%.

Both food and all-items inflation declined month on month, falling by 1.8% and 0.5% respectively. This suggests easing price pressures across the board in November.

However, the gap between food and headline inflation on a yearly basis indicates that non-food items such as housing, education, and transportation remain key cost drivers, even as food prices soften temporarily.

Ogun (17.6%)

Ogun recorded 17.6% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 16.5%.

Food prices fell by 1.8% MoM, yet all-items inflation still rose by 1.4%, pointing to strong non-food inflation pressures. Ogun’s proximity to Lagos continues to expose residents to urban spillover effects, including higher rents, transport fares, and service costs.

Despite easing food prices in November, the broader cost structure keeps Ogun among the most expensive states to live in.

Rivers (17.8%)

Rivers emerged as the most expensive state to live in Nigeria in November 2025, with 17.8% all-items inflation, the highest in the country. Food inflation stood at 16.1%.

Month-on-month, food prices rose by 1.8%, while all-items inflation increased sharply by 3.4%, indicating that both food and non-food prices contributed significantly, with non-food costs rising faster.