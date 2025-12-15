GICL owns the largest fiber network footprint in Nigeria, excluding mobile network operators, with over15,000 kmdeployed across all states and the FCT.

Through its rural telephony program, GICL has extended broadband and mobile coverage to over 500 rural communities, benefiting more than 3.5 million people.

GICL operates an open-access, shared infrastructure model that enables smaller ISPs and operators to leverage its fiber network, fostering competition and efficiency.

In response to infrastructure gaps limiting the pace of Nigeria’s digital transformation, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy launched Project BRIDGE (Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth).

This initiative aims to deploy at least 90,000 km of fiber, positioning fiber as the foundation for nationwide digital connectivity and universal access to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Against this backdrop, Global Independent Connect Limited (GICL), a subsidiary of IHS Towers in Nigeria, has emerged as a key player in the deployment of a nationwide fiber optic network, which supports the Project BRIDGE agenda.

Headquartered in Lagos, GICL’s speciality is delivering active network infrastructure and services that support high-speed data transmission and access to fiber connectivity, as well as increased network accessibility for rural communities. With the successful rollout of over 15,000 kilometres of fiber optic cables across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, GICL is helping to bridge the digital divide and propel Nigeria’s digital economy.

This milestone makes GICL the owner of the largest fiber network footprint in Nigeria, excluding those owned by mobile network operators (MNOs). And the company has achieved this feat in less than five years, having commenced fiber optic deployment in 2021. By helping establish Nigeria’s fiber optic backbone, GICL is enhancing the capacity and efficiency of fiber access networks and helping pave the way for the integration of next-generation technologies.

Driving Digital Inclusion Across Nigeria

GICL’s fiber footprint extends beyond urban areas; it also provides services in underserved and unserved rural communities. Through its rural telephony program, GICL has provided access to broadband connectivity and extended 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network coverage to over 500 previously unconnected rural communities across 25 states, with the potential to benefit more than 3.5 million people.

The company was recognized for this achievement at the 2024 World Space Business Awards, where GICL won the “Universal Broadband Award” in partnership with Avanti Communications.

A core aspect of GICL’s impact is its contribution to Nigeria’s internet backbone. By connecting IXPN (Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria) Points of Presence (POP) in Delta and Enugu, GICL has helped to reduce latency and localize internet content and traffic. This is expected to improve local traffic exchange, increase reliability and connectivity for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and result in cost reductions for both local ISPs and businesses.

This increased access to connectivity is expected to enhance service delivery across various sectors. For example, it has the potential to broaden access to online educational resources and provide healthcare services through telemedicine.

In Anambra State, it has provided connectivity to key economic centers such as the Eke Awka Market, Awka Millennium City, and Agulu Lake Resort. This could help attract investment, promote tourism, and drive innovation and growth for businesses within these communities.

GICL’s commitment to digital transformation is also evident in other projects, such as the Offa ONE Innovation Hub in Kwara State. This hub is connected by 8.76 kilometers of GICL’s fiber optic cable and is designed to be a center for technology and entrepreneurship training programs. The provision of a 45 Mbps Internet link and dark fiber connectivity at the hub aims to enable training and ICT support for young people in areas such as software engineering and artificial intelligence.

Supporting Economic Growth

By utilizing IHS Nigeria’s towers and connecting them to fiber infrastructure, GICL has been able to facilitate the delivery of digital services to homes, businesses and government institutions across the country. The deployment of Fiber-to-the-Tower (FTTT) technology by GICL supports increased transmission capacity, which is essential for the rollout of advanced technologies like 5G connectivity.

This infrastructure further supports the growth of e-commerce activities, digital banking services and other online services that are important for the growth of a digital economy. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) can leverage reliable internet services to expand their market’s reach through e-commerce platforms, and access various online payment platforms suited to their requirements.

Building Sustainable Impact

One of the core strengths of GICL is its ability to collaborate with various stakeholders, including MNOs and the federal and state governments, to deploy its fiber infrastructure more efficiently. By operating an open-access, shared infrastructure model, GICL also enables multiple, smaller ISPs and operators to leverage the same infrastructure, thereby optimizing resources and promoting efficiencies, while also fostering competition.

In states like Edo, Borno, and Katsina, GICL’s fiber infrastructure is already helping accelerate the digital transformation by connecting government offices, schools, and marketplaces. For example, in Edo State, GICL has connected 18 Local Government Areas and allocated dark fiber for the state’s Smart City Project to link government establishments with public institutions.

The company has also provided a security camera system and additional maintenance support through its Network Operating Centers, thus enhancing local infrastructure and improving connectivity between different arms of government.

GICL’s work in Borno State includes connecting seven government locations and ministries with a 155 Mbps internet link and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) technology supporting improved communication and operational efficiency. It has also provided connectivity to institutions like Ramat Polytechnic, the Pilgrim Welfare Board and the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency. GICL has also connected nine government offices and residences in Katsina State to support socio-economic growth, all through reliable high-speed internet access.

Looking Ahead

GICL’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s digital divide is evident in its work across the country, from urban areas to remote villages and communities. As part of IHS Towers, it is driven by a vision for a smarter, more connected Nigeria, with the goal of becoming the country’s backbone for digital possibilities.

With an ambition to connect more rural communities and reinforce network strength in urban hubs, GICL is deploying innovative technology to deliver faster, more secure, and scalable connectivity. It believes there is potential for state governments, municipalities, and educational institutions to unlock efficiency, attract innovation, and inspire a digital transformation across the nation.