The Nigerian All-Share Index ended Monday’s trading session on 15 December 2025 almost flat, inching up by just 4.62 points to close at 149,437.9, after opening the day at 149,433.3.

This marginal movement left the index hovering just below the psychological 150,000-point mark.

Trading activity softened, with market volume easing to 553 million shares, down from 571 million shares recorded in the previous session.

Market capitalisation, however, remained unchanged at N95.2 trillion, spread across 28,907 deals, reflecting the day’s subdued price action.

On the gainers’ chart, SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE and GUINNESS NIGERIA led the advance, rising by 10.00% and 9.96% respectively.

In contrast, PRESTIGE ASSURANCE and FTN COCOA topped the losers’ list, shedding 10.00% and 8.16%.

Meanwhile, FCMB and ACCESSCORP dominated trading activity, emerging as the most actively traded stocks by volume for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 149,437.88

Previous ASI: 149,433.3

Day Change: 0.00%

Year-to-Date Performance: +45.19%

Volume Traded: 553 million shares

Market Cap: N95.2 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

SOVRENINS: Up 10.00% to N3.74

GUINNESS: Up 9.96% to N239.50

MECURE: Up 9.88% to N41.70

FIRSTHOLDCO: Up 9.86% to N34.55

AIICO: Up 9.86% to N3.79

Top 5 losers

PRESTIGE: Down 10.00% to N1.53

FTNCOCOA: Down 8.16% to N4.50

GUINEAINS: Down 7.69% to N1.08

ROYALEX: Down 7.25% to N1.79

NB: Down 6.86% to N76.75

Trading volume

FCMB topped the activity chart with 92 million shares, setting the pace for the session.

ACCESSCORP followed with 67.9 million shares, while CONHALLPLC ranked third at 50.7 million shares.

FIDELITY BANK and JAIZ BANK completed the top five, trading 35.7 million and 29.7 million shares respectively

Trading value

By transaction value, VITAFOAM led the market with trades worth N1.7 billion.

ACCESSCORP followed at N1.3 billion, while GTCO recorded N1.09 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO posted N968.9 million, with FCMB rounding out the top five at N963.9 million.

FUGAZ performance

Within the FUGAZ group, FIRSTHOLDCO posted the strongest gain, rising 9.86%.

UBA advanced 0.76%, Zenith Bank edged up 0.08%, while GTCO closed flat.

ACCESSCORP was the only laggard, ending the session down 0.5%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index continues to edge closer to the 150,000-point mark as bullish momentum gradually returns to large-cap stocks.

If buying interest spreads more broadly across mid- and large-cap names, the market could break above this level and target highs beyond 155,000 points.