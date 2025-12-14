The Nigerian stock market closed the trading week ended 12th December 2025 in positive territory, gaining 2,393.18 points to settle at 149,433.26.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market appears poised for a bullish resurgence, now just shy of the 150,000 mark, up 1.63% from 147,040.08.

Weekly trading activity, however, slowed, with volume dropping to 4.3 billion shares across 110,736 deals, down from 6.6 billion the previous week.

Market capitalization mirrored the upward price movement, rising to N95.26 trillion—a notable increase of N97.78 billion—as investors likely set their sights on the N100 trillion milestone.

Market breadth was mixed.

A total of 49 equities recorded price gains, slightly lower than the 55 that advanced the previous week.

On the downside, 41 equities declined, up from 29 the prior week, while 57 stocks remained unchanged.

Month-to-date, the All-Share Index is up 4.12%, while quarter-to-date and year-to-date gains stand at 4.71% and 45.18%, respectively.

Market overview

The All-Share Index began Monday on a bullish note, rising 0.26%, up 387.9 points.

However, the following two days were red.

But on Thursday, the index returned to winning ways, up 0.74% and by Friday it had climbed above 149,000.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index rose 3.98% week-to-date on gains majorly due to a 12.98% rise in MTN NIGERIA, with ZENITH BANK coming in up 2.89%.

The 30 index was also bullish up 1.67%, while the NGX-Main Board Index reached 0.32%.

Sectoral performance:

The NGX Insurance Index led sectoral performance, gaining 3.40%, with SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE driving the rally with a 17.24% increase.

Close behind, the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose 2.64%, led by PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA, which climbed 16.19%.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index inched up 0.23%, supported by small-cap MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC, which surged 32.49%.

On the downside, the NGX Oil & Gas and Banking indices slipped 0.13% and 0.12%, respectively.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC, which soared 32.49% week-to-date, marking a standout performance and closing at N4.69. MECURE INDUSTRIES PLC followed with a 27.35% gain, ending the week at N37.95.

Other major gainers included:

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc: up 26.67% to N2.66

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: up 17.24% to N3.40

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: up 16.19% to N47.00

The Initiates Plc: up 14.86% to N12.75

McNichols Plc: up 13.46% to N2.95

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: up 13.14% to N3.10

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc: up 12.98% to N531.70

Berger Paints Plc: up 11.87% to N40.05

Top losers

On the flip side, ETERNA PLC led the laggards, shedding 14.93% week-to-date to close at N30.20. UACN PLC followed with a 14.26% decline, finishing the week at N83.00.

Other notable decliners were:

E-Tranzact International Plc: down 10.00% to N12.60

Transcorp Hotels Plc: down 9.95% to N155.60

Chellarams Plc: down 9.90% to N13.20

John Holt Plc: down 9.26% to N4.90

Daar Communications Plc: down 9.18% to N0.89

Africa Prudential Plc: down 7.69% to N12.00

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: down 7.60% to N4.01

Custodian Investment Plc: down 7.27% to N37.00

Corporate actions overview

The week saw a handful of corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

Beta Glass announced that its major shareholder, Frigoglass Group, sold their stake for €100 million to private equity firm Helios Investment Partners.

Consolidated Hallmark reported that substantial shareholder Sephine Edefe Nigeria acquired N610.7 million units, boosting their stake.

International Energy is seeking shareholder approval at an EGM to convert a N2 billion deposit into equity.

Mecure Industries launched a N10 billion commercial paper at a 21% yield.

FCMB, AIICO Insurance, and Geregu Power published their Q1 2026 forecasts.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is edging closer to a 150,000-point comeback as bullish momentum gradually returns to large- and mid-cap stocks.

If buying interest spreads across more equities, the market could surpass this level, with eyes on potential highs above 155,000 points.