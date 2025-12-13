United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced the retirement of four of its Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

The disclosure was made in a notice signed by Group Company Secretary, Bili Odum, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange on Friday.

UBA stated that the retirement follows the completion of their tenure.

“United Bank for Africa Plc (‘UBA’ or ‘the Bank’) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the retirement of the following Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2026, following the completion of their tenure,” the company stated.

Directors retiring

The retiring directors include:

Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi – Deputy Managing Director

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah – Executive Director

Mr. Alex Alozie – Executive Director

Mrs. Sola Yomi-Ajayi – Executive Director

Chairman’s tribute

Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, expressed gratitude for their years of service and contributions to the bank’s growth.

“I express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the retiring Executive Directors for their years of dedicated service, steadfast commitment, and support to UBA. Each of them has made significant contributions to the growth and success of UBA Group. On behalf of the Board, I thank them for their service and commend their impact. They will remain cherished members of the UBA family and enduring ambassadors of the values and standards we represent,” he said.

New appointments effective January 2026

In the same notice, UBA announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emmanuel Lamptey – Executive Director, Digital Banking

Lamptey brings over 25 years of multinational, cross-functional experience spanning retail and corporate banking, asset management, securities brokerage, pensions, insurance, and microfinance across more than 30 African countries.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Tosin Adewuyi – Executive Director, Corporate Banking

Adewuyi has more than 25 years of experience across Sub-Saharan Africa, including 15 years in senior management roles in London and Lagos. He has expertise in structured trade finance, corporate and investment banking, debt capital markets, and correspondent banking.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), an alumnus of Wharton Business School, and holds a BA (Hons) in Economics and Accounting from the University of Manchester.

Chidi Okpala – Executive Director, UBA Nigeria

Okpala previously served as Executive Director for Payments, Group Integration, and Strategy at Heirs Holdings. He has over 20 years of banking experience and expertise in payments, financial services innovation, and corporate strategy.

He holds a B.Sc. in Finance, an MBA in Banking and Finance, and an MSc in Leadership and Strategy from London Business School, where he is a Sloan Fellow.

Chairman welcomes new directors

Commenting on the appointments, Elumelu said:

“I congratulate the incoming Executive Directors on their appointments. The Board is confident that they bring the experience, depth, and execution capability required to build on the strong foundation and successes established by their predecessors, and to advance UBA’s next phase of growth.”