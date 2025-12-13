EllahLakes has transformed from a single-crop, single-location operation into a multi-asset, multi-crop agro-industrial platform spanning over 30,000 hectares across multiple states, leveraging diversification and mechanisation to ensure year-round production and revenue stability.

The N235 billion capital raise will fund the acquisition of Agro-Allied Resources & Processing Nigeria Limited, expand processing capacity, upgrade mechanisation, improve storage and logistics infrastructure, and integrate digital farm management systems to boost efficiency and scalability.

Immediate priorities include operational audits, harmonisation of farming practices, rapid infrastructure upgrades, and integration of new assets into existing supply chains, positioning Ellah Lakes as a fully integrated agro-industrial leader with predictable cash flows and competitive advantage.

Could you briefly walk us through the Company’s operational journey? How has Ellah Lakes strategically built and consolidated its core asset base to reach this transformative stage?

Ellah Lakes’ journey has been defined by a deliberate transformation from a single-crop, single-location operation into a multi-asset, multi-crop agro-industrial platform operating across several states. Over the past few years, we consolidated strategic agricultural assets, diversified into complementary crops, and invested heavily in land development, mechanisation, and processing capacity.

A part of our evolution is the balance between short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. Our piggery operation now provides high-margin, rapid-turnover cash flow, while our plantation assets form the long-term backbone of the business as they mature into full commercial production.

We have now entered a momentum phase where these assets are being industrialised through upgraded mills, mechanised cultivation, and integrated logistics, allowing us to shift from simply holding land to generating consistent, scalable output. This is the transformative stage Ellah Lakes is positioned for today, supported by disciplined investment and a clear growth strategy.

Ellah Lakes will control over 30,000 hectares of land. How does this vast, multi-regional operational scale spanning various states and multiple crops translate directly into a measurable competitive advantage?

Ellah Lakes’ control of over 30,000 hectares across multiple states gives the Company a structural advantage that goes beyond scale. The geographical spread provides natural risk diversification, and different climatic zones, soil conditions, and regional dynamics ensure that production is not dependent on a single location. This makes the output more stable and predictable year-round.

The multi-state footprint also supports a diversified crop and livestock portfolio, allowing Ellah Lakes to operate on staggered production cycles. This translates to continuous operations and steady revenue, instead of relying on a single harvest season. In addition, operating at this size enables the Company to deploy large-scale mechanisation, integrated processing, and more efficient logistics.

Could you detail the specific physical infrastructure and equipment being commissioned or acquired with the N235 billion?

The N235 billion capital raise is intended to strengthen Ellah Lakes’ operational platform and accelerate its transition into a fully integrated agro-industrial business. Upon successful completion of the offer, a significant portion of the proceeds will fund the acquisition of Agro-Allied Resources & Processing Nigeria Limited (ARPN), an integrated agribusiness with valuable oil palm and cassava assets that will immediately expand the Company’s land bank, processing capacity, and multi-crop output.

The remaining funds will be deployed towards essential operational upgrades, including land development, mechanisation, processing facility enhancements, and improvements to storage and logistics infrastructure. A portion will also support working capital and technology systems that improve efficiency, yield monitoring, and overall farm management.

The core aim is operational efficiency. Can you quantify the expected improvement in key operational metrics and the overall gains that the new investment in mechanisation and technology will deliver?

The capital deployment is focused on delivering meaningful operational improvements across Ellah Lakes’ integrated agribusiness platform. We expect the investment to drive significant enhancements in crop yields, production efficiency, and processing throughput once fully implemented. Mechanisation, improved agricultural practices, and upgraded post-harvest infrastructure will collectively strengthen margins, stabilise output, and support consistent, year-round production. As the acquisition is completed and we take possession of the new assets, we will provide more detailed updates on the quantifiable impact of these initiatives.

The integration of assets like ARPN is critical. What are the immediate operational priorities for integrating these new assets, and how are you ensuring a smooth transition that makes them immediately profitable and accretive to the revenue base?

The integration of the ARPN assets is being treated as an accelerated operational priority, with a clear focus on making the assets productive, profitable, and immediately accretive to our revenue base. Our approach centres on three core pillars: operational stabilisation, infrastructure optimisation, and rapid commercial activation.

First, we are conducting a detailed technical and operational audit of the acquired assets to confirm land readiness, crop condition, existing infrastructure, and immediate rehabilitation needs. This enables us to prioritise interventions that accelerate production, including land clearing, preparation, and the restoration of essential utilities and access routes.

Second, we are harmonising the ARPN operations with our existing systems by aligning farming practices, mechanisation standards, workforce structures, and reporting processes. This ensures that all assets operate under one unified operational playbook, improving efficiency and reducing early-stage transition risks.

Third, we are executing rapid upgrades that make the assets cash-generating in the shortest possible time. This includes deploying mechanised cultivation equipment, initiating high-yield crop cycles, and integrating the output into our processing and commercial channels.

We are also leveraging our existing procurement, supply chain, and market relationships so that production from ARPN moves directly into established revenue streams without delay. Collectively, these steps ensure a smooth transition while positioning the newly integrated assets to begin contributing meaningfully to production volumes, cost efficiencies, and overall earnings within the current cycle.

From an operational standpoint, how does having diversified production cycles and inputs actively de-risk the Company’s annual output and revenue stream against regional weather or commodity price volatility?

Diversification is a central element of Ellah Lakes’ risk-management strategy. The Company’s tiered model, combining short-term cash from livestock, mid-term returns from cassava, and long-term gains from oil palm, is proving effective in sustaining growth while de-risking the business during scale-up.

Adverse weather conditions in one region can be offset by stable production in others, ensuring that overall output remains resilient. Similarly, fluctuations in the market price of a particular commodity have a limited effect on total revenue, as earnings from other crops help balance overall financial performance. In addition, operating multiple production cycles throughout the year allows for the efficient use of labour, machinery, and infrastructure, further enhancing operational stability. Together, these factors create a more predictable cash flow profile, supporting consistent revenue generation and protecting shareholder value.

For investors tracking the deployment, what are the critical physical, non-financial completion milestones you are focusing on for the next 12 to 18 months?

We focus on physical, operational, and capacity-building milestones that directly translate into increased productivity. These include the completion of land clearing and preparation across key hectares, the installation and commissioning of new processing mills, and the full deployment of our mechanisation fleet across all operating sites. We are also focused on expanding internal road networks and logistics routes to ensure efficient movement of materials, as well as developing storage infrastructure at strategic locations to support operational continuity.

Equally important is the integration and harmonisation of all newly acquired assets, alongside the implementation of digital farm and supply-chain management systems. Collectively, these milestones provide tangible measures of progress and underscore our readiness to scale production efficiently, ensuring sustained operational growth and value creation for investors.

How will the capital raise enhance Ellah Lakes’ internal logistics and supply chain capabilities? What improvements will be made to transport and storage infrastructure to eliminate bottlenecks and solidify control over the finished product?

The capital raise will enable Ellah Lakes to establish a self-reliant and highly efficient internal logistics and supply chain system, giving the Company greater control over the movement of products and the speed at which they reach markets. Planned improvements include the development of strategically located storage hubs and agricultural warehouses across operating states, and the installation of cold-chain and climate-controlled storage for perishable goods. In addition, road access within farms will be enhanced to accelerate the evacuation of produce, while integrated technology systems will provide end-to-end tracking and management of the supply chain. These upgrades will minimise operational bottlenecks, reduce post-harvest losses, and create a more predictable and efficient product flow, ultimately supporting cost optimisation and improving margins.

Looking ahead, what is the single most critical operational transformation that this N235 billion will enable, and how does this transformation guarantee Ellah Lakes’ positioning as an agro-industrial leader in the region?

The most critical operational transformation enabled by this N235 billion capital raise is Ellah Lakes’ evolution from a land-holding agribusiness into a fully integrated agro-industrial platform, featuring mechanised, industrial-scale production and processing capabilities.

This transformation allows the Company to produce consistently at scale while maintaining control over the entire value chain, from cultivation through to processing. It also ensures the delivery of high-quality outputs to industrial customers and supports the generation of diversified, predictable, and scalable revenue streams. By building industrial capacity rather than simply expanding agricultural land, Ellah Lakes establishes a sustainable competitive advantage and strengthens its position as a leading indigenous agro-industrial operator in West Africa.

Visit—https://bit.ly/EllahLakesNGX to buy Ellah Lakes shares directly via the NGX portal