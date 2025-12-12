The prices of staple food items across Nigeria experienced a significant decline in October 2025.

This information comes from the latest Selected Food Price Watch report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The report reveals both year-on-year and month-on-month decreases in the cost of several essential staples, including rice, beans, garri, and tomatoes.

According to the NBS, the average price of 1kg of local rice fell to N1,913.78 in October 2025 — a 2.01% year-on-year decrease from N1,944.64 in October 2024, and a 1.59% decline from September 2025.

This decline is particularly significant given rice’s central role in Nigerian diets.

The NBS noted that the average price of Beans (Brown, 1kg) fell to N1,760.53, representing a staggering 37.09% year-on-year decline from N2,798.50 in October 2024, and a further 3.04% drop month-on-month.

The decline in bean prices is attributed to improved harvest yields and increased market supply across the North-central and North-west regions.

The NBS reports that the price of Garri White (1kg) also showed substantial relief. It dropped from N1,198.05 in October 2024 to N846.69 in October 2025 — a 29.33% year-on-year reduction. Month-on-month, garri prices decreased by 2.88% from the N871.78 recorded in September 2025, reflecting stabilising cassava production.

Similarly, the average price of loose tomatoes (1kg) declined to N1,269.17, down 13.43% from N1,465.99 a year earlier and 0.83% lower than the September 2025 price.

Despite tomatoes being highly price-sensitive due to weather and logistics, the data shows improved supply conditions across major farming states.

State-by-state price differences

The NBS report shows significant disparities in staple food prices across Nigeria’s 36 states, reflecting the uneven dynamics of local supply chains and market conditions.

NBS noted that, for local rice (1kg), Ogun State recorded the highest average price at N2,163.23, while Yobe offered the lowest at N1,523.47.

A similar pattern appeared in the price of brown beans (1kg), with Imo State posting the highest cost at N2,174.09 and Yobe once again recording the cheapest at N1,263.68.

In the case of garri white (1kg), Bayelsa topped the national price chart at N1,165.30, contrasting sharply with Plateau State’s N490.10, which stood at less than half the national average.

Tomatoes (1kg) also reflected wide state-by-state variations: Ebonyi recorded the highest average price at N2,224.04, while Plateau offered the most affordable tomatoes at N687.09.

According to the Bureau, these wide variations highlight deep structural differences in transportation costs, market accessibility, storage infrastructure, and regional production patterns across the country.

Regional trends reinforce North-South divide

At the regional level, the data reveals notable differences in food prices across Nigeria’s zones.

The North-central region recorded the highest average price for local rice at N2,021.70, whereas the North-east had the lowest average price at N1,803.38.

For brown beans, the highest prices were found in the South-east and South-west regions, averaging N2,105.94 and N2,081.33, respectively.

In contrast, the North-west zone offered the lowest average price at N1,349.23.

When it comes to garri white, the South-east remained the priciest region with an average of N1,066.85, followed by the South-south at N980.44.

Meanwhile, the North-central zone recorded the lowest average price of N630.44.

What you should know

Data from the NBS for October 2025 shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation eased to 16.05% in October 2025, down from 18.02% in September.

However, food inflation eased to 13.12% year-on-year from 39.16% in October 2024, a drop of 26.04 percentage points, following the change in the CPI base year.