Despite persistent inflationary pressures across Nigeria, some states have continued to maintain relatively lower cost-of-living levels compared to the rest of the country.

Newly released data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for October 2025 shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation eased to 16.05% in October 2025, down from 18.02% in September.

Month-on-month inflation rose to 0.93%, higher than 0.72% in September.

However, food inflation eased to 13.12% year-on-year from 39.16% in October 2024, a drop of 26.04 percentage points, following the change in the CPI base year.

Despite signs of easing headline inflation across the country, the data from the NBS revealed that some states remain significantly more affordable to live in than others.

Below are Nigeria’s Top 10 Most Affordable States to Live In (October 2025), ranked from the tenth to the most affordable:

Kebbi ranks tenth with an inflation rate of 14.6%, down from 18.3% in September 2025. According to the NBS, the state’s food inflation rate stood at 9.6% in October, down from 13.3% in September. In April, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris rolled out a series of palliative measures to cushion residents from the impact of soaring inflation and record-high food prices. These measures included the distribution of subsidised food items and essential farm inputs to support households and boost local production. The state also received 6,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government, which were made available to residents at a subsidised price of N40,000 per bag. In July 2024, the Governor earlier flagged off the distribution of N4 billion worth of agricultural inputs to farmers under the N-CARES programme, a move aimed at supporting smallholder farmers and strengthening the state’s food supply chain. He also launched the Kaura Agricultural Development and Growth Agenda (KADAGE), a programme designed to enhance productivity and drive long-term agricultural growth in the state. Through these initiatives, farmers have received essential inputs such as fertilizers, farming equipment, and solar-powered water pumps—resources expected to improve output and promote food security across Kebbi significantly. Apart from these, there have been no known initiatives from the state government to curb inflation. While still experiencing price increases, it remains more affordable compared to many northern states.