The Nigerian naira demonstrated some stability in relation to the British pound, trading at N1,950//£ at the official market.

This represents a minor depreciation of the naira thus far this year due to stabilizing Nigerian reforms and economic challenges in the United Kingdom.

Divergent economic recoveries between the two economies and policy responses have caused this rate to fluctuate between a 52-week high of roughly N2,231/£ and a low of N1,846/£.

Fiscal reforms in Nigeria (New tax administration) bolstered the naira’s positive outlook, while £26 billion in UK budget tax increases increase fiscal space but put a burden on British households.

Foreign exchange inflows from Nigerians in diaspora ($20 billion+ a year to Nigeria, up 10% YoY) bolster the naira’s long-term horizon, while the British pound sterling is constrained by UK consumer spending (1% growth).

Africa’s most populous economy’s exposure is reduced due to diversification (services/agriculture at 60 per cent GDP); The United Kingdom’s exports are severely impacted by US tariffs and the eurozone slowdown (0.9 per cent growth).

If Nigerian crude oil falls below $60 per barrel, the local currency could test the N2,000/£ band width.

However, Dangote refinery ramp-up may limit the downside of the naira’s depreciation. The naira’s strength is favored by Nigeria’s 4.2 per cent growth and declining inflation (forecast: N1,850//£–N1,900//£ by end-2026). The British pound’s upside is limited by the UK’s 1.3–1.4 per cent growth and fiscal consolidation, though productivity recovery could stabilize it.

The UK’s economic situation, the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy, geopolitical issues, and global risk perception have a significant impact on the British pound’s value as a critical international currency.

Though Nigeria’s insecurity disruptions on agriculture could undo the naira’s bullish outlook

The United Kingdom’s economic fundamental weighs on the British Pound

The British pound sterling/dollar pair is currently $1.34-mark, broader strength over the previous month (2 per cent surge) and year (5.73 per cent). This performance has been bolstered by a declining US dollar amid Federal Reserve rate cuts, although sticky UK inflation and fiscal tightening present challenges.

The British economic growth is slowing due to high inflation and rising unemployment, but currency traders bet on the anticipated gradual BoE easing (possibly to 3.75 percent by year’s end) and a better-than-expected Autumn Budget. Forecasts indicate that the GBP will appreciate moderately in 2025, likely settling at $1.35–$1.41 by year’s end. However, gains may be limited due to risks from disruptions in global trade and changes in US policy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England has successfully negotiated a “narrow path” between reducing inflation and promoting growth by progressively lowering rates from 5.25 per cent in the middle of 2024.

Concern over ongoing wage growth and service inflation was reflected in the 5-4 vote to hold at 4 per cent in November, but new data probabilities have increased due to easing core CPI. According to KPMG, rates will drop to 3.75 per cent in December and stabilize at 3.25 per cent in 2026 as inflation declines. The GBP has been strengthened, despite divergence, by this slower rate of easing in comparison to the Fed, which cut to 3.50–3.75 per cent in December.

U.S dollar index turns slightly red

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US dollar’s strength against six major currencies, appears vulnerable near its new seven-week low of 98.1.

The US dollar (USD) has been under intense pressure as traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower interest rates than what officials collectively predicted at Wednesday’s policy meeting.

There is a 58% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing rates at least twice through October 2026, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Conversely, the Fed’s dot plot revealed that officials believe the Federal Fund Rate will drop to 3.4 per cent by the end of 2026, indicating that there will be one interest rate reduction the following year. Following Wednesday’s 25 basis point (bps) cut, US President Donald Trump has called for additional interest rate reductions.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday, “I know there was a quarter-point reduction this past week, and the President was pleased to see that, but he thinks more should be done.”