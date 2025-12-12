The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, has been confirmed dead at the age of 60 following a sudden collapse earlier on Thursday.

The PDP announced his passing in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

According to the party, the news reached its National Working Committee with “deep shock,” leaving both the national leadership and the Bayelsa chapter in a state of intense grief.

Ewhrudjakpo, who served as deputy governor since 2020, was a core pillar in the administration of Governor Douye Diri and an influential link in the party’s internal structure.

He was one of the most prominent figures in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the state’s longest-standing political actors.

His death marks a major shift for Bayelsa’s political landscape and raises fresh questions about succession, governance continuity, and party coordination in the South-South.

In its statement, the PDP extended its condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State, describing the loss as “painful and irreparable.” The state is expected to declare an official mourning period, while political observers monitor the implications for governance and party arrangements.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo leaves behind a political legacy shaped by years of public service, administrative leadership, and strong involvement in South-South political development, an influence that will continue to shape Bayelsa’s political conversations going forward.

Brief biography

Until his death, he was widely regarded as a dependable party loyalist whose political journey reflected the PDP’s long dominance in Bayelsa.

Before becoming deputy governor, he served as a senator representing Bayelsa West, where he engaged actively in debates around regional development, federal allocations, and governance in oil-producing states. His reputation for discipline and consistency made him a key stabilizing force within the Bayelsa political establishment.

The PDP described him as a politician guided by principle, not convenience an attribute the party said defined his public life.

What you should know

While the Bayelsa State Government is expected to make its own formal announcement, constitutional procedures will immediately come into focus.

The Nigerian Constitution specifies that the deputy governor’s seat must be filled through a nomination by the governor and confirmation by the state House of Assembly. Until then, political activities within the state’s ruling structure may temporarily shift toward maintaining stability and continuity.

Ewhrudjakpo’s passing also carries implications for the PDP’s regional strategy ahead of future electoral cycles. Bayelsa remains one of the few states where the PDP maintains overwhelming dominance, and the late deputy governor played a central role in managing internal coalitions and aligning Bayelsa’s political bloc with broader national objectives.

Party stakeholders will now be assessing how to reorganize these networks and redistribute responsibilities previously anchored around him.