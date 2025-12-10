Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc has announced that its substantial shareholder, Sephine Edefe Nigeria Limited, purchased company shares worth N610.71 million.

According to the disclosure, Sephine Edefe acquired 150,793,257 units at N4.05 per share, with the deal executed in Lagos, Nigeria.

Filed with the Nigerian Exchange on December 9, 2025, the disclosure shows that the transaction took place earlier in the year, specifically between November 6 and 7, 2025.

The trades were executed in two tranches, 78 million units at N4.04 per share and 72.7 million units at N4.05.

A check by Nairametrics shows that Mr. Eddie Efekoha, a director on the company’s board, holds his indirect interest through Sephine Edefe Nigeria Limited.

Following the latest purchase, his indirect holding has risen to 902,982,634 units. Combined with his direct holding of 1,040,000,000 units, his total stake now stands at 17.92%, based on the company’s 10.84 billion outstanding shares.

The development followed the release of the company’s nine-month financial results, which showed insurance revenue rising to N31.1 billion, up from N19.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Performance

Despite insurance expenses rising to N25 billion, the company’s insurance service result increased to N5.4 billion, up from N1.3 billion a year earlier.

The firm also posted gains from investment activities, recording an investment result of N4.6 billion, though this was significantly lower than the N20 billion reported in the same period of the previous year.

However, overall profitability softened.

Net income fell to N7.7 billion, down from N19.4 billion in the prior year.

After accounting for N65.1 million in impairment, profit before tax settled at N7.6 billion, also down from N19.4 billion.

Received premium came in at N25.1 billion, slightly lower than the N29.7 billion recorded in 2024.

The company paid N5.3 billion in claims, representing a 40.89% decline from the previous year.

However, the balance sheet showed improved strength, with total assets rising to N72.1 billion, an increase of 26.74%.

Financial assets accounted for the bulk of this at N40 billion.

Retained earnings also grew, reaching N24.5 billion, up from N20.9 billion the previous year.

Year-to-date, the stock has returned 16.52% to investors on the Nigerian Exchange and currently trades at N4.02.

Market trend

Shares of the company opened 2025 at N3.79, but January was largely bearish, ending the month at N3.06.

Despite a 27.45% rebound in February, the momentum did not hold, and the price slipped to N2.98 by June, following consecutive declines from March.

A stronger bullish trend emerged in July, and by August the rally intensified, pushing the stock up by 36.94% and lifting it above the N4 mark to N4.30.

From September to date, price movements have been relatively choppy, with alternating mild bullish and bearish performance. Even so, the stock has remained above the N4 level, closing at N4.02 as of the trading day ending December 9, 2025.