The Nigeria Labour Congress says it will lead a nationwide protest on December 17 in response to the country’s worsening security challenges.

The announcement was contained in a communiqué issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, 4 December 2025, at the NLC Sub-Secretariat in Yaba, Lagos.

The resolution follows the abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi on 17 November, an incident in which two members of staff were killed.

What they are saying

The union expressed deep concern over the degenerating security situation in the country, where kidnappers and bandits are on rampage, killing, kidnapping and maiming innocent people.

They said the surge in kidnappings targeting school children in Nigerian schools has reached an alarming level and requires immediate action by the Nigerian government.

The union resolved that there should be an immediate and thorough investigation into, and prosecution of, all those involved in the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected schools

The NEC-in-Session is concerned that the government has not done enough to secure all the schools, especially those on the fringes of the towns and those in remote areas, to stop attacks on innocent pupils and students and their teachers.

Consequently, the NEC-in-Session directs all NLC-affiliates and state councils to fully mobilise for a nationwide protest against insecurity scheduled for 17th December 2025,”

More details

The NEC reviewed the crisis in tertiary education, citing chronic underfunding, poor infrastructure and non-payment of entitlements. It cautioned against divide-and-rule strategies used in negotiations with unions and called for a fair remuneration structure for academic and non-academic staff.

The NEC said Nigeria’s universities face poor funding, bad infrastructure, unpaid staff, and called on the government to stop dividing unions and ensure fair pay for all workers.

THE union reviewed the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which began on November 14, expressing concern about the withdrawal of nurses from the action. It warned that if ongoing negotiations with the government fail, the NLC and its affiliates will join the strike.

It directed the immediate revival of LASCO and expressed dismay that the Labour Party had been hijacked and reduced to an appendage of other political interests. The union also ordered the withdrawal of NLC members from the Nenadi Usman-led committees.

It added that the NEC expressed concern over the state of the Labour Party, and urged members to realign the party with working-class principles, ideology and integrity.

The union further warned that failure of the Federal Government to address insecurity and other pressing issues could lead to escalated industrial actions across various sectors, including health and education.