Awabah has received Approval in Principle from the National Pension Commission, enabling it to operate as a regulated Pensions Agent and expand its Pay As You Go Personal Pension Plan for Nigeria’s informal sector with flexible contributions and partial withdrawals.

The approval strengthens Awabah’s ability to offer Dollar-Denominated Pension Savings, providing a hedge against currency devaluation and ensuring retirement savings maintain real value, with benefits disbursed in USD and liquidity through 50% withdrawal access.

Awabah’s mission is to make retirement planning inclusive, secure, and adaptable, partnering with all licensed Pension Fund Administrators to integrate artisans, entrepreneurs, and dollar earners into Nigeria’s pension system for long-term financial stability.

The dream of a secure and hopeful Nigerian retirement is growing closer to reality, thanks to a significant development at Awabah.

The company has officially received an Approval in Principle from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), a landmark moment that accelerates its core mission: bringing financial security to every corner of the Nigerian workforce.

This isn’t just a regulatory update; it’s a decisive step toward making retirement planning accessible, flexible, and crucially, protected from currency volatility.

Awabah’s foundational goal has always been to champion the inclusion of the informal sector. This commitment is deeply rooted in the success of the Pay As You Go Personal Pension Plan, a system designed to respect the fluctuating nature of daily income. With this renewed endorsement, the program strengthens its reach, allowing contributors to make payments in small, flexible amounts whenever funds are available, finally lifting the burden of rigid monthly deadlines. Recognizing that savings shouldn’t hinder enterprise, the plan also includes the innovative flexibility to access and withdraw up to 50% of savings at any time, providing vital capital for business needs or emergencies.

Hand in hand with inclusion comes stability, and the Approval in Principle now formally enhances Awabah’s capacity to offer access to the Dollar-Denominated Pensions Savings Scheme as an invaluable add-on. This feature is a direct, critical response to the fears of local currency devaluation, offering unprecedented stability for retirement savings.

For Nigerians earning foreign currency, whether they are working in Lagos or the diaspora, saving in USD is the ultimate hedge. It ensures the real value of their wealth remains intact, with future benefits disbursed in USD, guaranteeing the longevity and purchasing power of their funds. This USD option also maintains the core flexibility feature, allowing withdrawals of up to 50% of savings after the initial 3-month period, making the pension a highly secure, liquid emergency fund.

The Approval in Principle is a decisive step that empowers Awabah to act as a fully recognized and regulated Pensions Agent. This means the company will work directly with all licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) across the country, ensuring every customer, from the local artisan to the dollar-earning professional, is seamlessly integrated into the national system. As Awabah CEO Tunji Andrews noted, the regulatory clarity achieved will ensure that every Nigerian is included in this fantastic pension system, especially those who need the security of dollar-backed savings. The path to long-term financial stability for every Nigerian is now more apparent than ever.