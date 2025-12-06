A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crashed on Saturday near Karabonde, a small settlement in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m., according to local residents.

Eyewitnesses said two pilots sustained injuries in the crash. “For now, we don’t know the cause of the crash,” one resident said, noting that investigations are yet to determine what led to the incident.

Location close to military facilities

Another source from the village explained that the crash site is adjacent to key military installations, including the Air Force base in New Busa and the Wawa military cantonment, where hundreds of suspected terrorists are being held.

The incident has heightened concerns given its proximity to sensitive military facilities in the region.

NAF confirms crash

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the aircraft had taken off for a scheduled inspection test when the emergency occurred.

Ejodame explained that the pilots remained calm and demonstrated exceptional professionalism by manoeuvring the jet away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection in line with global aviation safety procedures.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) commends the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight today, 6 December 2025, at Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji,” Ejodame said.

He added: “Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure. They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection. The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation.”

Ejodame noted that the crew’s swift action reflected “high discipline, competence and dedication to duty.” He confirmed that both pilots were immediately recovered and are undergoing routine medical checks.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, also lauded the pilots for their sound judgement, stressing that their professionalism averted what could have been a major tragedy.

He said the CAS had ordered the convening of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident.

Ejodame said the NAF remained committed to maintaining strict safety standards and protecting the lives of its personnel and citizens in line with its constitutional mandate.