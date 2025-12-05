President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally constituted the boards of three key institutions: the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The announcement was made in a statement released on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, President Tinubu confirmed the appointments of Muhammad Babangida as Chairman and Ayo Sotinrin as Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), positions previously announced.

Bank of Agriculture appointments

The President also named three executive directors and five non-executive directors to the BOA board, ensuring representation across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

Executive Directors

Fatima Garba (Sokoto) – Executive Director, Corporate Services

Ka’amuna Ibrahim Khadi (Borno) – Executive Director, Risk Management and Strategy

Hakeem Oluwatosin Salami (Kwara) – Executive Director, Operations

Non-Executive Directors

Aminu Malami Mohammed (North East)

Charles Amuchienwa (South East)

Oladejo Odunuga (South West)

Rabiu Idris Funtua (North West)

Kochi Donald Iorgyer (North Central)

Board of National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF)

In October 2023, President Tinubu appointed Muhammad Abu Ibrahim as Executive Secretary and CEO of NADF, a young agency designed by farmers and agripreneurs to improve access to affordable capital.

In line with the Fund’s statute, the President has now constituted its board members.

The Chairman is Mallam Bello Maccido, pioneer chairman of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, representing the North West. He brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Board Members

Dr Nelson Henry Essien (Akwa Ibom, South-South) – Financial consultant and seasoned banker

Amina Ahmed Habib (Jigawa, North West) – Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants

Akinyinka Olufela Akinnola (Ondo, South West) – Engineer with diversified business interests

Hassan Tanimu Musa Usman (Borno, North East) – Founder of New Frontier Developments Ltd, former non-executive director of Access Bank

Lufer Samson Orkar (Benue, North Central)

Felix Achibiri (Imo, South East) – Group Director of Genesis Energy Holdings, Chairman/CEO of DFC Holdings Limited

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, appointed in July, continues to serve as Chairman of the UBEC Board.

Other members include:

Uchendu Ikechi Mbaegbulem (South East)

Gift Ngo (South South)

Mrs Ibiwunmi Akinnola (South West)

Dr Meiro Mandara (North East)

Dr Abdu Imam Saulawa (North West)

Professor Paul Ibukun-Olu Bolorunduro (North Central)

The statement says the chairman and members of the UBEC board will serve a four-year term in the first instance.