The Lagos State Government has issued a final warning to estate developers operating without approved layout plans, threatening demolition and heavy fines for non-compliance.

The announcement was made by Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, as conveyed in a statement posted on the official X account of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

The warning follows the expiration of a grace period previously granted to flagged estates to regularise their planning documents.

Some estates continue to operate in violation of planning regulations despite earlier notices, prompting the government to set a final one-week deadline for compliance.

“The Lagos State Government has issued a final warning to estate developments operating in the state without approved layout plans,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The Commissioner reiterated that the final one-week warning issued to the erring estates marked the last opportunity for them to submit their layout plans and obtain necessary approvals.

“He stated that, after the deadline, the government would apply appropriate sanctions, ranging from heavy fines to demolition, depending on the magnitude of each infraction.”

More insights

The government also urged members of the public, particularly prospective homebuyers, to verify the planning status of any estate before committing funds, noting that due diligence is essential to avoid financial losses.

Among the estates visited during the enforcement exercise were Whiteoak Estate 2 and Elite Garden Estate, developed by Bosmark Haven Properties, both located behind VGC.

The statement conveyed the government’s intention to enforce planning regulations and safeguard structured urban development.

What you should know

Earlier in August 2025, the Lagos State Government labelled 176 estate developments in Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and other areas as illegal for operating without the required layout approvals.

The developers of those affected estates were given a 21-day window to begin regularising their documents. Those who failed to comply are the focus of this latest warning.

Proper layout approval is crucial because it ensures estates are developed according to planning regulations, protects homebuyers from potential financial losses, and prevents disputes over land use and property rights.