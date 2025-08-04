The Lagos State Government has declared 176 estate developments in Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and other parts of the state illegal for failing to obtain mandatory layout approvals.

It has given the developers a 21-day ultimatum to begin the process of regularising their documentation or face sanctions.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Monday by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The government noted that these estates had violated planning regulations by not securing layout approvals, which are a mandatory requirement for estate development in the state.

“The Lagos State Government has identified 176 illegal estate developments, predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axis of the state, and has given them a 21-day ultimatum to process their layout approvals.

“These estates, deemed illegal due to their failure to obtain layout approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, were listed in a document published by the Ministry on Monday,” the statement read in part.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire said the affected estates undermine the sustainable development goals of Lagos and violate the guiding principles of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda. He warned that the Ministry would not tolerate unauthorised developments that disrupt the state’s physical planning framework.

More insights

Some of the identified illegal estates include Adron Homes in Elerangbe, Aina Gold Estate in Okun-Folu, Diamond Estate in Eputu, Prime Water View Garden in Ikate Elegushi, and Royal View Estate in Ikota. Others are Aaron Homes in Elegrange, Abil Gardens Estate in Okun-Folu, Almond Gardens in Elerangbe, Atlantic Bay Estate in Okun-Folu, and Atlantic View Estate in Okun-Folu.

Also listed are Beachfront Estate and Belvic Housing Estate, both in Okun–Ijegun; Brick & Bar Estate Phase I and II in Lepia/Lakowe Tropicana; Brighton Park Estate Limited in Ibeju–Lekki; and Cedarwood Boulevard Estate (by Amen) in Eleko.

The list continues with Cedarwood Estate Phase I in Okun-Ise, Cedarwood Courts on Chevron Drive in Ajah, Comfort Estate (Shuru) in Idasho/Lekuru, Cornerstone Estate in Elerangbe, and Crystal Villa Estate in Ilamija.

The Ministry directed all affected developers to submit the necessary documents to its Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, within 21 days. Sotire said the directive is part of ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with Lagos’ planning standards.

He also urged developers to register with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), which oversees sector operations. The government said the enforcement aims to promote orderly development and advance Lagos’ vision as a smart, resilient city.