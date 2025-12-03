The Lagos State Government (LASG) has unsealed the QMB Restaurant and Clubhouse at the Lekki-based QMB Lifestyle Centre.

The state government reopened the Restaurant after verifying that the company met all building regulations and holds a legitimate title to the property.

According to information provided to Nairametrics by QMB’s Head of Corporate and Legal Services, Bukola Helen Olusolade, a review of the company’s building plan permits and Certificate of Occupancy, confirmed compliance with Lagos State, federal, and international building standards, including safety protocols for structures near high-tension power lines.

What they are saying

According to Olusolade, the company presented copies of the approved building permit issued by the physical planning authority of the Lagos State Government, and the C of Os signed by the Lagos State Governor during a meeting with state officials.

“The QMB management met with officials of the Lagos State Government and tendered copies of the approved building permit issued by the physical planning authority of the Lagos State Government, and the C of Os signed by the Lagos State Governor.

“I can also confirm that the relevant setback rules and the Lagos State, Federal Government, and International Building Codes, which require adequate safe distance from high-tension power lines to prevent exposure to radiation were in fact observed and complied with. Our facilities, therefore, pose no danger to our staff and customers. Consequently, our premises have been unsealed, and business has reopened immediately,” she stated.

She expressed gratitude to customers, stakeholders, and well-wishers for their support during the closure, adding that the company would continue to maintain the highest standards of compliance and cooperation with relevant authorities.

What you should know

On the 8th of November, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) issued a 72-hour ultimatum to QMB Mart to remove illegal structures on the coastal road and under power lines, as part of its intensified enforcement against unauthorized developments in the state.

According to LASBCA, the area occupied by QMB Mart had originally been designated strictly for use as a parking lot, but was converted into a commercial hub including a laundromat, clubhouse, and eatery without the required government approvals.

During the operation, LASBCA also sealed several other buildings in Lekki and Ikoyi found to have commenced construction without the necessary authorizations.

Backstory

Last week, the state government began demolishing illegal and defective structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, including those without approvals or built on road setbacks and drainage channels. The exercise involved multiple state agencies and security personnel as part of broader efforts to protect infrastructure, prevent flooding, and ensure safety.

In the last one year, 8,663 building owners and developers were detected for infractions, highlighting the scale of unapproved or unsafe construction across the state.

During the same period, LASBCA carried out 2,232 stage inspections on buildings under construction to check for compliance and conformity, and issued 215 certificates of completion and fitness for habitation after thorough inspections. The agency also verified insurance policies for 159 buildings and undertook 3,610 enforcement activities through its enforcement unit.

In 2023, the state brought down 349 distressed properties and took over 39 collapsed buildings, temporarily assuming control as a form of sanction for non-compliance.