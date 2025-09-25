The Lagos State Government on Thursday commenced the demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in the Ojo part of the state.

The demolition exercise also involves defective structures, structures without approvals from appropriate authorities, as well as structures built on road setbacks and drainages in the complex.

This disclosure is contained in a post by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Gawat said the joint operation was carried being carried out by officials from the Lagos State Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

He said that also present were officials from the Office of Infrastructure, the Honourable Members of the Lagos House of Assembly, as well as security agencies.

What the Lagos State Governor’s aide is saying

The post from Gawat reads, ‘’FLASH: Lagos State Government begins removal of illegal development, structures without statutory approvals and defective structures and structures built on road setback and drainages in the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Local Government area.

‘’Office of the Lagos State Urban Development, Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Office of Infrastructure, including the Honourable Members of the Lagos House of Assembly, are here present, including Security Agencies.’’

The removal of these structures is seen as part of the state government’s efforts to protect infrastructure, move against illegal developments blocking drainage channels, thereby contributing to flooding, as well as fight against the erection of unsafe structures without proper approval.

However, similar exercises by the Lagos State Government in the past have always resulted in public outcry and protests by the affected persons and stakeholders, who always cite instances of lack of adequate notice as well as loss of their life savings and investments.

A video footage showed bulldozers pulling down marked structures, while some traders and shop owners looked on with concern over the impact on their businesses.

What you should know

In a related development, the Lagos State Government in September 2025 conducted demolition of structures at the Oworonshoki part of the state, removing unapproved and dilapidated structures along the waterfront.

The state government stated that the exercise followed due process, with prior engagement and warnings given to residents, and was part of a broader effort to address illegal constructions and improve urban planning.

However, residents protested, blocking the Third Mainland Bridge, arguing that they were not adequately notified and that the government failed to provide alternatives for their displacement.

The state government maintains its position, emphasizing that non-compliant properties were targeted and no compensation would be paid.

They said the demolitions were necessary to address illegal, unapproved, and dilapidated structures posing safety risks.