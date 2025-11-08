The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to QMB Mart to remove all illegal structures erected on the coastal road and under the power line.

This is part of its intensified enforcement against unauthorised developments in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde Abiodun, explained that the space occupied by QMB Mart was originally allocated strictly for use as a parking lot.

He said the occupants, however, converted the area into a commercial hub, putting up a laundromat, clubhouse, and eatery without the necessary government approvals.

“Development in Lagos must follow due process. Any structure built without approval or any change of use of Government-Allocated spaces without authorisation is illegal. We are committed to ensuring that the master plan of the state is respected,” he said.

Buildings sealed

During Thursday’s operation, LASBCA officials sealed several buildings in the Lekki and Ikoyi axis found to have commenced construction without the required building authorisation or approval from the state government.

The agency said the exercise was part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with building control regulations and to maintain safety and order in Lagos’ growing urban environment.

General Manager of LASBCA, Bldr. Gbaye Florence, restated the agency’s commitment to continuous monitoring of construction activities across all parts of Lagos.

“Our job is to ensure that buildings across Lagos are safe and comply with global standards. Anyone who puts up structures without approval will be tracked, marked, and appropriate enforcement actions taken,” she said.

LASBCA stated that the enforcement drive will continue as part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal developments and maintain safety and order in Lagos’ growing urban landscape.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government disclosed that in the last one year, 8,663 building owners and developers were detected for infractions, highlighting the scale of unapproved or unsafe construction across the state.

During the same period, LASBCA carried out 2,232 stage inspections on buildings under construction to check for compliance and conformity, and issued 215 certificates of completion and fitness for habitation after thorough inspections. The agency also verified insurance policies for 159 buildings and undertook 3,610 enforcement activities through its enforcement unit.

In 2023, the state brought down 349 distressed properties and took over 39 collapsed buildings, temporarily assuming control as a form of sanction for non-compliance.

These measures form part of a broader drive to ensure that all buildings meet required safety standards, and LASBCA has indicated that houses lacking certificates of completion, fitness, and habitation will soon be targeted for sealing.