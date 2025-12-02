Disney’s Zootopia 2 posted a strong arrival in Nigerian cinemas, opening with N13.2 million over its first weekend, according to newly obtained box office records.

The animated sequel, released nearly a decade after the original, continued its global momentum as one of the season’s most closely watched family titles.

The box office data shows that the film earned N12.7 million on its first day, driven by strong turnout across major urban centres, before closing its opening weekend at N13.2 million.

The figures place Zootopia 2 among the better-performing animated releases in Nigeria’s late-year box-office cycle and align with its robust performance in international markets.

The 2025 sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit continues the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, now official partners at the Zootopia Police Department.

The plot

The plot follows the duo as they pursue the elusive reptile Gary De’Snake, navigating high-stakes scenarios while dealing with internal departmental tensions.

Returning cast members include Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba and Alan Tudyk, joined by newcomers such as Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg and Danny Trejo. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and produced by Yvett Merino, Zootopia 2 represents Disney’s strategic investment in high-quality franchise development, building on the brand recognition and global market familiarity established by the original film.

Global box office performance

The sequel premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 13, 2025, and opened in the United States on November 26. Over the five-day Thanksgiving window, it collected $156 million domestically, while its three-day total reached $98.8 million.

Globally, the film has amassed $556 million, including a record-setting $272 million in China, marking the highest opening ever for a nonlocal animated title in that market. Analysts attribute its strong Chinese performance to the franchise’s prior success and Disney’s strategic investments, including the launch of a “Zootopia”-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland in 2023, which reinforced brand visibility and audience engagement.

With a production budget estimated between $175 million and $200 million, Zootopia 2 is on track to deliver a strong return on investment, capitalizing on both franchise loyalty and the high-demand family entertainment segment. Its performance has been further buoyed by the holiday season, a traditionally lucrative period for studios targeting domestic and international family audiences.

In addition to bolstering Disney’s revenue pipeline, the film’s strong reception in Nigeria highlights the growing significance of emerging cinema markets for global media companies. The combination of established intellectual property, targeted marketing, and seasonal timing has positioned Zootopia 2 to capture revenue across multiple regions, from North America and China to Africa, while competing effectively with other major releases such as Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good and upcoming titles like Avatar: Fire and Ash.