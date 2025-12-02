Odunlade Adekola’s new epic drama, Warlord: Olori Ogun, has made a strong debut at the Nigerian box office, opening with N38.1 million in its first weekend.

The performance places the Nollywood title among the notable openers for Q4 2025, reflecting sustained audience demand for Yoruba-language epics and star-driven productions.

Released on November 28, 2025, Warlord is currently showing across major cinema locations, including Galaxy Mall, Kaduna; Jabi Lake Mall and Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja; Ikeja City Mall, Lagos; and Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island.

The film features a heavyweight ensemble cast, including Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Faithia Williams, Adebayo Salami, Biola Adebayo, Ireti Osayemi, Eniola Ajao, Muyiwa Ademola, and Hafiz Oyetoro. Directed by Abiodun Olanrewaju, alongside co-directors Odunlade Adekola and Tope Adebayo, the two-hour-twenty-four-minute feature blends Yoruba folklore, supernatural elements, and action-driven drama.

Odunlade Adekola enters the 2025/2026 cinema season with a proven record of commercial success. In 2024, his hit film Lakatabu crossed N200 million, placing it among the top Nollywood grossers of the year. Earlier this year, he also co-starred in the Yoruba epic Ajakaju, which went on to earn approximately N250 million nationwide.

The plot

Warlord tells the story of a tyrant bound to a bloodthirsty spirit who tightens his grip on the land through slavery until a fearless challenger emerges, unleashing a storm of blades, betrayal, and spiritual warfare to reclaim freedom and destiny.

What you should know

Odunlade Adekola began his acting journey in 1996, joining the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners the same year. He gained national recognition with his lead role in Ishola Durojaye’s 2003 movie, Asiri Gomina Wa, a film that remains a classic in Yoruba cinema.

Over the years, Adekola has built an extensive portfolio as an actor, producer, scriptwriter, and director, starring in and producing numerous Nollywood and Yoruba-language films.

Adekola’s films are often characterized by humor, moral storytelling, cultural elements, and dynamic performances, earning him widespread popularity across Nigeria and the diaspora.

In April 2014, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor of the Year, cementing his reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars.

Beyond acting, Adekola is the founder and CEO of Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP), a company that produces commercial Yoruba films. He has also ventured into music since 2015 and serves as a brand ambassador for major companies, including RevolutionPlus Property Development, Goldberg Beer, and Globacom Telecommunications.