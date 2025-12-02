The Lagos State Government has announced that contractors handling the rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway from Admiralty Way junction to Ajah Jubilee Bridge will vacate the site on Thursday, Dec 4, 2025, and resume the second phase by mid-January 2026.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Government via its press office, on Tuesday.

According to the government, the temporary halt is aimed at easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time, and allowing residents and commuters to move freely during the yuletide period, saving valuable man-hours and reducing stress for motorists.

The disclosure followed a joint inspection of the ongoing works by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, representatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the contractor, Messrs CRCC.

More insights

The Commissioner apologized to commuters for the inconvenience caused by the works, emphasizing the need to balance road repairs with smooth traffic flow.

He confirmed that completed sections, including the Chevron intersection, would reopen to traffic by close of business on Thursday, Dec 4.

The Special Adviser highlighted that the expressway is a critical corridor connecting residential, commercial, and industrial hubs on Lagos’ eastern flank.

He added that effective traffic management measures will be implemented when construction resumes in January 2026 to minimise disruption and enhance the commuter experience.

What you should know

The temporary halt of rehabilitation works on the Admiralty Way–Ajah Jubilee Bridge section from Dec 4 follows earlier delays on the wider Lekki–Ajah corridor.

The Lagos State Government had previously postponed the commencement of planned rehabilitation along the Lekki–Ajah corridor.

The broader Lekki–Ajah rehabilitation, originally scheduled to start on Nov 15, 2025, remains postponed; a new start date is yet to be announced, according to Commissioner Osiyemi.

In November, the government outlined an eight-month road rehabilitation project along the Lekki–Ajah corridor, planned to run from Nov 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026.

The temporary halt and earlier delays are expected to ease traffic on both busy corridors and minimise disruption during the yuletide season.