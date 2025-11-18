The Lagos State Government has postponed indefinitely the commencement of the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

While noting that the rehabilitation works on that corridor, which was to start on November 15, had been postponed to a later date, Osiyemi stated that a new commencement date will be communicated in due course.

Preliminary activities to continue

Osiyemi pointed out that preliminary activities on the Lekki-Ajah corridor will continue till the end of November, with the full rehabilitation works not commencing until the revised schedule is announced.

The Commissioner said, ‘’The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 15th November 2025, have been postponed to a later date.

‘’A new commencement date will be communicated in due course. *While preliminary activities will continue till end of the month, full rehabilitation works will not begin until the revised schedule is announced.

‘’The State Government appreciates the understanding and patience of all road users as it remains committed to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer, more efficient transportation for all.’’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, announced an extensive road rehabilitation project along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, for a period of eight months from November 15, 2025, to July 15, 2026.

The initiative aims to improve road infrastructure and alleviate persistent traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest transit routes.

The government emphasized that the project will be executed in two strategic phases to minimize disruption for commuters.

The phases are Phase 1 (Lekki first toll gate to Lekki second toll gate, work will be done in seven sections) and then Phase 2, which will cover the stretch from the Lekki second toll gate to the Ajah under-bridge and will be divided into four sections.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had explained that as part of its strategies to reduce inconvenience for motorists, alternative routes are being opened and strengthened, including the Coastal Road and adjoining service lanes, to provide smoother diversions where necessary.

The government pointed out that it has activated a night-shift strategy for major aspects of the repair works so that the bulk of construction activity takes place when traffic volume is significantly lower.

It explained that the government has also put in place comprehensive peak-period traffic management plans.