In Episode 13 of Drinks and Mics, Host Ugodre and co-host Arnold sit down with two industry leaders, Biodun Fagbulu, Director at Aurelia Mining, and Laolu Akinyele, CEO & Founder of The Maximiser Group, to break down some of the biggest issues shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape today.

The conversation opens with an in-depth look at Nigeria’s rising insecurity and how it has shifted from being merely a social problem to a major economic challenge. On this, the gang explains that insecurity affect business operations across various sectors by weakening investor confidence and increasing uncertainty in the marketplace.

They further stated that frequent attacks, instability in key regions, and the restricted movement of goods limit supply chains.

The episode then transitions to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to freeze interest rates. According to the panel, the move was intended to stabilise the economy, manage inflation, and maintain monetary balance.

However, they believe that, for the average Nigerian, this policy may result in higher prices, fewer job opportunities, and more difficulty accessing credit.

The episode ends on an optimistic note as the guests discuss the growing global appetite for remote talent and how Nigeria is uniquely positioned to benefit from this shift.

