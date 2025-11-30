The South-East region of Nigeria has seen a steady growth in hotels over the past decade, but the hospitality sector still faces challenges alongside its successes.

Many hotel owners in the region are driven by a mix of ambition, opportunity, and the desire to improve local hospitality standards.

While some have managed to create properties that approach international service levels, others are still working to meet consistent quality and operational efficiency.

These hotels range from luxury resorts to mid-scale city properties, offering varying levels of comfort, amenities, and guest services. The entrepreneurs behind them often balance multiple business interests, investing heavily to ensure their hotels stand out in a competitive market.

Despite limited infrastructure, inconsistent power supply, and other systemic challenges in the region, these owners remain committed to creating experiences that appeal to both business travelers and tourists.

Their efforts contribute significantly to the local economy, creating jobs, supporting ancillary businesses, and encouraging regional development. Though the sector is still evolving, the drive, creativity, and resilience of South-East Nigeria’s hotel owners are laying the foundation for a more modern and competitive hospitality industry, slowly bringing the region closer to meeting international standards

Owner-Cubana Chiefpriest

Owerri Located in the vibrant city of Owerri, Hotel CP offers a peaceful and private retreat right in the heart of one of Nigeria’s most energetic urban hubs. The property blends professional hospitality with the warmth of home, providing guests with a sophisticated experience from arrival to departure. At Hotel CP Aparthotel, guests enjoy a full range of complimentary amenities and thoughtful services designed to deliver comfort, convenience, and an inspiring stay. Located on Plot 40, Housing Area G, New Owerri, Imo State, Hotel CP draws part of its identity from the influential personality behind it, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur, show promoter, and socialite. Widely recognized for his role in the nightlife and entertainment industry, he gained prominence through his work with the Cubana Group and later established Club Xhrine in Owerri. Cubana Chief Priest is known for his dynamic presence, business ventures, and massive social media influence, with a lifestyle that features luxury automobiles, upscale real estate, and premium entertainment offerings.