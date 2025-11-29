Canada is set to simplify study permit applications for certain international students beginning January 2026, as the government removes the provincial attestation letter (PAL/TAL) requirement for select postgraduate programs.

The move is part of a broader strategy to streamline processes for highly skilled students while maintaining tighter control over the overall number of international arrivals.

The PAL/TAL, previously required by provinces and territories, was designed to help manage the influx of international students.

While effective in monitoring numbers, it added complexity and delays to study permit applications.

Starting 2026, master’s and doctoral students enrolled at public Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will no longer need to provide these letters, simplifying the application process and reducing administrative hurdles for those pursuing advanced degrees.

Canada continues to implement tighter limits on international student inflows. According to the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan, up to 408,000 study permits will be issued in 2026—comprising 155,000 new arrivals and 253,000 permit extensions. This represents a 7% reduction from the 2025 target and a 16% decrease compared to 2024. Despite these cuts, the government remains committed to attracting highly skilled students and researchers, especially in master’s and PhD programs.

Under the new rules, exemptions from the PAL/TAL requirement will include:

Master’s and PhD students at public DLIs

Primary and secondary (K–12) students

Certain Government of Canada priority groups and vulnerable cohorts

Current study permit holders applying for extensions at the same institution and study level

Of the total 309,670 study permit spaces available under the 2026 cap, approximately 180,000 will still require a PAL/TAL, ensuring provinces retain some oversight over student inflows.

In addition to easing the attestation requirement, master’s and PhD students will also be exempt from the overall study permit cap, avoiding annual application limits. Doctoral applicants will benefit from a faster 14-day visa processing window, reflecting Canada’s strategy to attract high-caliber researchers and maintain a competitive edge in global talent acquisition.

What you should know

The government’s targets for new international student arrivals over the next three years are:

2026: 155,000 (range: 150,000–160,000)

2027: 150,000 (range: 145,000–155,000)

2028: 150,000 (range: 145,000–155,000)

These figures apply exclusively to students enrolling in programs longer than six months at approved DLIs.

Canada’s policy signals a dual approach: while overall international student numbers will be more tightly controlled, high-level research and postgraduate education remain a priority.

By removing unnecessary paperwork and offering faster processing times, the country aims to position itself as a welcoming destination for the world’s most skilled and ambitious students.