African female startup founders entered 2025 with the same determination that has long defined their place in the continent’s tech ecosystem.

Despite operating in markets where investor confidence has been uneven and capital flows remain tight, these women still managed to carve out room for themselves, securing funding rounds that signalled both resilience and ambition.

Their progress was not loud, but it was steady enough to cut through a landscape that often overlooks their contributions.

According to recent data from Africa: The Big Deal, only about 2% of total funding in the first quarter went to female‑led startups, a mere US$10 million out of US$460 million raised.

Between January and September 2025, these female-led ventures raised a combined $45.4 million, a figure that may not rival the continent’s biggest rounds but stands out in a year marked by caution and shrinking investment appetite.

This amount raised so far this year highlights the scale of the gap that remains. These founders are building beyond the odds, delivering solutions rooted in African markets and navigating environments that rarely give them the benefit of the doubt.

Here are the female startup founders who raised funding $1million and above by September 2025.

Dabchy is a Tunisian peer-to-peer online fashion marketplace where users can buy and sell new and pre-owned clothing, accessories, and beauty products startup co-founded by Ameni Mansouri, Ghazi Ketata and Oussama Mahjoub. The startup leverages innovative tech solutions to streamline online shopping and enhance customer experiences, aiming to address challenges in e-commerce logistics and accessibility across Tunisia and the broader North African region. The company in February raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round, attracting investment from Janngo Capital, Renew Capital, and a group of angel investors. The $1 million investment will be used to expand Dabchy’s platform to new markets, broaden its product offerings, and enhance its platform for a growing user base.