Nigerian clean energy startup Salpha Energy has received a $1.3 million investment from All On, a Shell-backed impact investor, to scale its solar operations and deepen clean energy access across underserved communities in Nigeria.

The investment will support Salpha Energy’s efforts to expand its local solar assembly facility, enhance its product offerings, and increase access to affordable and reliable electricity in off-grid communities.

According to the CEO of Salpha Energy, Sandra Chukwudozie, the company’s turnkey solar power systems, ranging from 150Wp to 100kWp and integrated with battery storage and smart inverters, have already reached over two million people in Nigeria.

With this new funding, the company plans to serve even more communities that remain without access to reliable electricity.

“This capital raise is a huge step forward in our vision to power homes and businesses with products designed, assembled, and optimised right here on the continent. It’s not just about access to electricity – it’s about dignity, productivity, and opportunity for the over 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa who are still off-grid,” Sandra said.

The CEO of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, noted that its investment in Salpha represents a strategic push to empower local enterprises tackling the country’s energy access challenge.

“All On is happy to provide local currency financing to help local industries solve the long-standing industry currency mismatch risk. Aside from answering this critical need, this investment aligns directly with our mission to bridge the access-to-energy gap in Nigeria by backing indigenous companies that are innovating for impact,” said Caroline.

Eboumbou further noted that Salpha’s model combines innovation, gender inclusion, and manufacturing leadership

“Salpha Energy is not only delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar solutions to communities, it is also boldly stepping into local manufacturing and is a female-led clean tech innovation company. This is how we create jobs, build resilience, and accelerate progress toward universal energy access,” she said

What you should know

All On, the investor behind the deal, is an independent impact investing company established by Shell to drive the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market.

Salpha Energy is the only female-founded company in sub-Saharan Africa with a solar home system assembly plant, according to POCIT. Chukwudozie founded the company to tackle energy poverty in low-income Nigerian communities through solutions designed specifically for the African context.

She previously worked as a consultant with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and at the UN Headquarters in New York, before founding Salpha Energy. A graduate of the University of Manchester, she holds a degree in economics and political science.

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, over 600 million people in Africa lack reliable electricity, accounting for more than 80% of the global electricity access deficit.