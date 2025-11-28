President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) to oversee the implementation of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws, as the nation prepares for a comprehensive fiscal overhaul beginning January 1, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Friday by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

The newly constituted committee, according to the statement, will be chaired by renowned tax expert Mr. Joseph Tegbe, a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCIT).

The statement added that Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, will provide oversight for the Committee, while Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, will serve as Secretary.

The statement named Ismaeel Ahmed and Rukaiya El-Rufai as members of the committee but did not provide the full list of its composition.

What the President said

President Tinubu described the Committee as central to his administration’s economic renewal strategy. According to him, the effective implementation of newly enacted tax laws is essential to strengthening public finance management, improving investor confidence, and fostering inclusive growth.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the President stated.

The NTPIC’s mandate emphasises broad stakeholder consultation through nationwide engagements with the private sector, professional bodies, and subnational governments, alongside public awareness campaigns to support effective implementation of the new tax laws.

It also prioritises strong inter-agency coordination by aligning the work of key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight and reporting throughout the transition process.

The Committee comprises experts drawn from tax administration, finance, law, the private sector, and civil society, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to policy execution.

What you should know

Earlier this month, President Tinubu appointed Dr. John Nwabueze as Nigeria’s first Tax Ombudsman, in line with the provisions of the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.

In June, President Tinubu signed into law four tax reform bills on key areas of Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

The four bills are: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

They stem from the recommendations of the Taiwo Oyedele–led Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, established by President Tinubu in 2023.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which will now be known as the National Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, announced that the newly signed four tax reform bills will take effect on January 1, 2026.

He said this timeline would give the administration six months for planning, sensitization, and alignment with the fiscal calendar.

This was made known by Adedeji while addressing the State House Correspondents on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after the signing of the bills by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.