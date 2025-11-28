The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) booked N180 billion daily gain on Friday, November 28, the last trading day in November 2025.

The gains were largely driven by gains recorded in the Consumer Goods sector, which dominated with a 0.57% gain, supported by Banking (0.25%) and Industrial Goods.

However, month-on-month basis, the market recorded its worst monthly decline as the value of traded equities fell N6.55 trillion in market capitalisation, which closed at N91.29 trillion as against N97.82 trillion at the beginning of the month.

This indicates a sharp decline of 6.7%, the worst monthly losses this year.

The All Share Index also fell by an equal percentage to close at 143,520.53 points, down from 154,126.46 points at the beginning of the month.

However, the market recorded impressive gain on Friday when considered on daily basis.

The N180 billion gain pushed market capitalization to N91.29 trillion, up from N91.91 trillion the previous day, while the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) also advanced by 0.20% to 143,520.53 points, lifting year-to-date performance to +39.44%.

There was an extraordinary spike in market activity following a huge institutional buying interest in Cornerstone Insurance. However, the heavy transaction on Cornerstone Insurance did not impact the sector, as Insurance recorded the worst decline.

Unconfirmed disclosure from stockbrokers indicated that some institutional investors poured N6.402 billion in Cornerstone Insurance in exchange for 1,267 units of the stock, making the stock the highest traded on Friday. Consequently, turnover volume jumped by 462.83% to 1,83 billion shares valued N20.03 billion in 12,640 deals.

Key performance indices

Current All Share Index (ASI): Up +0.20% to 143,520.53 points.

Previous close (ASI): 143,246.93points

Market Capitalization: Up +0.20% to N91.29 trillion.

YTD Change: +39.44% year-to-date

Volume: Up +462.83% to 1.83 billion shares.

Value: Up +53.49% to N20.03 billion

Deals: Up +12.64% to 20,645 deals

Top Gainers:

Ikeja Hotel (IKEJAHOTEL): Up +10% to N30.25.

NGX Group (NGXGROUP): Up +9.98% to N56.20.

Academy Press (ACADEMY): Up +9.70% to N7.35.

Omatek (OMATEK): Up +9.35% to N1.17.

Cadbury Nigeria (CADBURY): Up +8.63% to N57.90.

Top Losers:

Abbey Building Society: Down -10% to N5.85.

Meyer: Down -9.97% to N13.10.

Sunu Assurances: Down -9.89% to N3.92.

Sovereign Trust: Down -9.09% to N2.70.

Link Assurance: Down -8.02% to N1.72.

Sectoral performance

Consumer Goods: Up +0.57%

Banking: Up +0.25%

Industrial Goods: Up +0.13%

Commodity: 0.00% (unchanged)

Oil & Gas: Down -0.19%

Insurance: Down -2.29%

A total of 33 stocks gained in share price, higher than 21 losers. IKEJAHOTEL, NGXGROUP, ACADEMY, OMATEK, and CADBURY led the advancers, whereas ABBEYBDS, MEYER, SUNUASSUR, SOVRENINS, and LINKASSURE posted notable declines.

