FirstBank launches Vybe Hub to amplify its DecemberIssaVybe campaign, offering customers a modern, all-in-one digital platform for exclusive festive experiences, rewards, and community engagement.

The 2025 edition introduces three curated bundles—Starter, Premium, and Ultimate—ensuring tailored access to concerts, festivals, and entertainment events for every budget and preference.

Vybe Hub strengthens FirstBank’s commitment to Nigeria’s creative economy by combining customer experience with corporate social responsibility, supporting cultural showcases while delivering value through giveaways and collaborations.

Seth Godin, an American author, entrepreneur and one of the world’s most influential business thinkers, said “A great brand always raises the bar — it adds a greater sense of purpose to the experience.” Godin’s thought aligns with a related view that “Enduring brands are those that pursue progress with intentional restlessness, continually elevating their standards across every action, every choice, and every expression of their purpose.”

This is a truth that echoes across the business world, but only a handful of institutions live it with the kind of consistency that makes the saying feel almost crafted for them. FirstBank of Nigeria stands firmly in that category.

For 131 years, the Bank has remained a foremost financial powerhouse in Africa not by resting on heritage, but by innovating—relentlessly, deliberately, and with a pulse tuned to the evolving aspirations of its customers.

This December, that tradition of raising the bar takes on a vibrant new expression with the launch of Vybe Hub, a dedicated microsite designed to elevate FirstBank’s famed DecemberIssaVybe (DIAV) campaign to an even higher level of excitement.

The campaign—running since 2018 under the Bank’s First@Arts initiative—has become synonymous with December in Nigeria. It has supported the country’s creative and entertainment ecosystem while giving customers premium, curated access to the very best concerts, shows, musicals, plays, festivals, and fashion experiences that define Lagos’ festive season.

Now, with Vybe Hub, FirstBank isn’t just sustaining the tradition; it is amplifying it, modernising it, and packaging it in a way that gives customers more choice, more access, more rewards, more visibility, and ultimately more December memories.

A Platform That Gives December Its Groove

Vybe Hub is designed as an all-in-one digital experience for Vybers—those young-at-heart, culture-loving customers who want to be at the centre of the festivities without missing a beat.

The platform brings order and convenience to what is usually a chaotic, overbooked season by helping customers secure exclusive access to the hottest concerts, festivals, and entertainment events. But the real magic of Vybe Hub lies in how experiential it is. It doesn’t just give access—it gives enhanced access, wrapped in rewards and surprise perks.

Vybers can get instant giveaways ranging from airtime to cashback on tickets and other goodies that make the entire season feel personalised. In a world where costs are rising and festive outings can take a toll on the wallet, these giveaways offer refreshing relief and signal FirstBank’s commitment to adding tangible value.

The platform also introduces the Vybe Wall of Fame, a curated space where Vybers can upload their best pictures and videos. It’s an invitation to show off, celebrate, and relive December’s finest moments while gaining visibility in the broader DecemberIssaVybe community. It also deepens the sense of belonging because DecemberIssaVybe has always thrived on community energy.

Beyond personal experiences, Vybe Hub doubles as a collaboration channel. Corporates and individuals looking to connect with young Nigerians now have an exciting avenue to partner with FirstBank during the campaign. It is a win-win: brands reach the most vibrant demographic during the country’s busiest social season, while Vybers enjoy richer, more diverse experiences.

Bundles Built Around You

A major highlight of the 2025 edition is the introduction of three DecemberIssaVybe Bundles, curated to ensure no customer is left out of the fun—regardless of budget, preference, or how loudly they like their December to roar.

The Vybers Starter Pack is perfect for those easing themselves into the festive wave. It offers essential access and perks that guarantee you will not watch December from the sidelines, giving you a comfortable entry point into the season’s biggest experiences.

For those who prefer their December with a bit more flair and elevated excitement, the Vybers Premium Pack delivers a fuller experience. It offers expanded access, more rewards, and a richer blend of curated events—ideal for people who like their festive calendar busy, bold, and carefully orchestrated without the stress of last-minute ticket hunts.

Then there is the Vybers Ultimate Pack, created for the true December connoisseur—the Vyber who wants front-row seats, premium access, top-tier giveaways, and a December curated to perfection. This pack brings the loudest, most unforgettable version of the season, ensuring you glide through December with VIP energy and unmatched access. Together, these bundles create a buffet of excitement where every Vyber can simply choose their flavour and step into a December tailored for them.

CSR Meets Entertainment—And Everyone Wins

Since its inception, DecemberIssaVybe has been more than a seasonal marketing project. It represents FirstBank’s long-term investment in the creative economy. The bank has fuelled the ecosystem by consistently sponsoring festivals, concerts, and cultural showcases—giving Nigerian creatives a stronger platform while providing customers with access that might otherwise be out of reach.

This is corporate responsibility at its most responsive: supporting an industry that employs thousands of young people, shapes national identity, and improves quality of life. By launching Vybe Hub, FirstBank is not only enhancing customer experience but also strengthening a sector that feeds the aspirations of the nation’s youth.

Don’t Miss Out—This December Is Different

Perhaps the most compelling message of all is this: DecemberIssaVybe 2025 is not business as usual. With the Vybe Hub, things are faster, more connected, more curated, and more rewarding. The events will sell out. The memories will be massive. The season will be a whirlwind. And the question is simple: Will you be part of it?

If you want the access, the giveaways, the early tickets, the curated wall-of-fame moments, the bragging rights, and a December packed with premium energy, now is the time to move. Visit www.decemberissavybe.com, pick your bundle, and claim your space before the Vybe wave sweeps past.

Because December isn’t waiting. And this year, FirstBank has made sure the Vybe is bigger than ever.