Africa’s richest countries in 2024, based on World Bank nominal GDP per capita figures, reflect both progress and persistent disparities across the continent.

Despite persistent global and domestic pressures, from tighter financial conditions to fluctuating commodity prices, some African economies have sustained strong per-capita income levels.

These variations reveal how structural advantages, quality of governance, and sectoral performance continue to shape economic outcomes.

GDP per capita is a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) divided by its total population, representing the average economic output per person. It is used to assess a nation’s standard of living and economic development. A higher GDP per capita can indicate a higher standard of living, as it represents the average share of a country’s economic production for each resident.

Seychelles tops the list with a modest contraction from 2023, followed by Mauritius and Gabon. Taken together, the leading economies demonstrate the role of strategic planning, resource management, and macroeconomic stability in driving higher living standards.

Below are the African countries with the highest GDP per capita.

Namibia recorded a GDP per capita of $4,413.13 in 2024, reflecting a 5.39% increase from $4,187.61 in 2023. This steady growth highlights the country’s improving economic momentum, supported by rising mining output (particularly diamonds, uranium, and gold) alongside stronger performance in tourism and services. The growth also benefits from Namibia’s continued investment in renewable energy and logistics infrastructure, which has helped strengthen external earnings and drive modest income gains. Despite structural challenges such as high unemployment, Namibia’s 2024 GDP per capita affirms its position among Southern Africa’s relatively stronger mid-income economies.