The Senator representing Ogun West at the red chamber of the National Assembly, Olamilekan Adeola, has said that Nigeria’s rising insecurity is being fueled by an international conspiracy, which has intensified kidnappings and banditry across the country.

The senator, while speaking during a Senate plenary, said the armed groups behind recent attacks are not Nigerians and are infiltrating the country to destabilise communities.

“These terrorists, the Islamabad, the Boko Haram, and all others. They are not known to our system. They are non-Nigerians, they are coming into this country to disrupt the peace of our country,” he stated.

Senator Adeola added that the patterns seen in recent attacks point to foreign support and organised supply networks.

“We can finger an international conspiracy in all of this. Because there are some videos that you will see helicopter dropping arms in some pickup van.

“Where is that helicopter coming from? Who owns those vans? So, Mr. President, Nigeria is at war, and international conspiracy is involved,” he said

Terrorists announcing attacks ahead of time

The senator raised alarm over a new trend where attackers publicly announce planned attacks through social media before striking.

“There is something going on on social media now. They are even announcing the next town, villages they are coming to. We should not just put it by the side,” he stated.

He revealed that since Sunday morning, the terrorists had announced their intention to attack the Kebbi school.

Reacting to suggestions that lawmakers had been influenced regarding the debate, he said the Senate leadership has never dictated anyone’s position. He added that the chamber remains united on issues concerning national security

Urgent call for security summit

Senator Adeola urged the Senate to fast-track its planned national security summit so its recommendations can be submitted to the executive without delay.

“We should move quickly, because any position paper or document we prepare for the executive must be acted upon immediately,” he said.

Senator Adeola acknowledged and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recent successful operations that led to the release of kidnapped individuals in Kwara and Kebbi states.

He highlighted the rescue of 38 members of the Eruku community in Kwara State and the students abducted in Kebbi State. In addition, he praised the Nigerian military, noting that many of its personnel are parents who put their lives at risk while defending the country and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

He stressed that securing Nigeria requires immediate and collective action.

Alleged Chinese involvement

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, had, early this year, raised concerns about Chinese actors collaborating with retired military officers and other influential figures in illegal gold mining. He alleged these operations use armed miners and even helicopters to move resources abroad.

Oshiomhole described the miners as “weaponised” by their sponsors to secure mining territories. He further warned that this illicit mining network directly contributes to rising insecurity in Nigeria. Saying that the same arms used to guard mining sites are often diverted to fuel banditry, kidnappings, and other violent crimes, intensifying threats to communities across the country.

What you should know

In reaction to the recent spate of kidnappings and killings in some parts of the country, the federal government has introduced a series of measures aimed at tackling the issues.

As part of a nationwide security emergency, the government has authorised mass recruitment into the police and military, with the Nigeria Police Force taking in an additional 20,000 personnel to raise the total number of new officers to 50,000.

To accelerate capacity-building, police authorities have been permitted to use National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as temporary training facilities, and officers withdrawn from VIP protection duties are undergoing rapid retraining for deployment to frontline areas.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been tasked with deploying trained forest guards to flush out terrorists, bandits, and armed groups hiding in forested areas, while also recruiting additional personnel to strengthen surveillance and intelligence operations.

President Tinubu called on the National Assembly to review laws that will allow willing states to establish their own police forces, a move toward decentralised policing to improve local security coverage.

The government has also called on herders to end open grazing, surrender illegal weapons, and transition to ranching.