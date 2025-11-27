Energy& LLP’s investment in Falcon Corporation underscores confidence in Nigeria’s gas sector and supports infrastructure development for industrialisation, energy security, and cleaner energy transition.

Falcon Corporation, founded by Professor Joe Ezigbo and Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, will use the capital to expand gas pipeline networks, accelerate LPG storage and jetty projects, and enhance operational efficiency and safety.

The transaction, completed with all regulatory approvals, positions Falcon for significant growth across the gas value chain, reaffirming its role as a resilient indigenous energy leader in Nigeria.

Falcon Corporation Limited (“Falcon Corporation”), a leading indigenous player in Nigeria’s energy and gas sector, has announced that Energy& LLP, a subsidiary of EverCorp Industries, has acquired an equity stake in Falcon Corporation.

This follows BKM & S Konsult Limited’s divestment of its equity holding, which Energy& LLP has now purchased.

The investment by Energy& LLP reflects the Company’s conviction in the long-term fundamentals of Nigeria’s gas sector and the critical need for resilient indigenous players that can build the infrastructure required to power industrialisation, strengthen energy security and support the nation’s transition to more efficient energy sources.

Founded by Professor Joe Ezigbo and Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Falcon Corporation operates in pipeline gas infrastructure, Natural Gas sourcing and supply, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage, sales and distribution and has consistently demonstrated resilience and leadership within Nigeria’s energy landscape for over 31 years.

Speaking on the transaction, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, described the partnership as “a timely and strategic step that reinforces Falcon Corporation’s long-term vision to deepen its investments across the gas value chain while maintaining its strong indigenous footprint”.

She added that with this investment, Falcon Corporation is positioned to expand its gas pipeline and distribution networks for industrial customers, accelerate development of its large-scale LPG storage and jetty facility in Rivers State, improve supply reliability, operational efficiency and safety across its gas assets, and accelerate growth across its core business areas.

Echoing the sentiments of Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, Founder and Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, expressed his satisfaction with the successful close of the transaction, noting that “this partnership represents more than a financial investment; it is a strategic alignment that supports Nigeria’s goal of increasing domestic gas utilisation and delivering cleaner, more affordable energy to industries and households; and aligns with Falcon Corporation’s broader ambition to build a resilient, future-ready energy enterprise”. He added that the collaboration with Energy& LLP will enable Falcon to leverage new synergies and deliver even greater value to its customers, partners, and the industry at large.

Nelson Walter, Chief Financial Officer of Falcon Corporation, who coordinated the process and engagements with all stakeholders, described the experience as both exciting and rigorous. He noted that “the successful transaction provides Falcon with additional capital to accelerate its growth plans and further strengthen its position within Nigeria’s gas value chain.”

Tsola Barrow, Chief Strategy Officer of EverCorp Industries, said: “Energy& LLP’s investment in Falcon Corporation reflects our commitment to building businesses that have real impact on national development. Gas is central to Nigeria’s industrial growth and its transition to cleaner and more efficient energy sources. Falcon Corporation has demonstrated consistent leadership and resilience for more than three decades. Supporting its next phase of expansion is aligned with our philosophy of building and backing companies that strengthen infrastructure, deepen energy access and create long term economic value”.

All contractual obligations and regulatory requirements relating to the transaction have been satisfied, including approvals from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Vetiva Advisory Services acted as Financial Advisers while Detail Solicitors served as Legal Counsel to Falcon Corporation and Templars acted as Solicitors to Energy& LLP for the transaction.

This investment signals the continued attractiveness of Nigeria’s gas sector and reaffirms Falcon Corporation’s position as a trusted and forward-looking indigenous energy company poised for the next phase of growth.

About Falcon Corporation Limited

Established in 1994, Falcon Corporation Limited is a leading wholly indigenous energy company with operations across Nigeria’s midstream and downstream sectors. The company is the licensed Local Distribution Company responsible for building and operating gas infrastructure for the supply of Natural Gas to industrial and commercial clients in Ikorodu, Lagos State, under a BOT agreement with the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGML).

Falcon has also diversified into the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) subsector through trading, distribution, and major infrastructure investments, including an LPG Tank Farm and Jetty facility. In addition, Falcon is part of Optimera Energy, a consortium executing a 20-year Gas Infrastructure Development Project with the Lagos Free Zone Company, to develop and operate a gas distribution network serving businesses within the Zone.

Falcon is a world-class, value-driven, and customer-focused organization committed to enabling sustainable energy access and growth across Nigeria.

For more information, visit www.falcon-corporation.com.

About Energy& LLP

Energy& LLP is a dynamic infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating gas utilization and energy transition across Nigeria and West Africa. Energy& is building an integrated gas value chain that supports industrial growth and sustainable energy access.

Driven by its mission to become Nigeria’s leading gas infrastructure company, Energy& leverages strategic partnerships, innovative project execution, and ESG-aligned investment principles to deliver clean, reliable, and efficient energy solutions. With a visionary leadership team and a scalable operational model, the company is well positioned to shape the future of gas utilization and cleaner energy across the region.

For more information, visit www.evercorp.com