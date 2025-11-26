Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue remained stable at N2.06 trillion in the second quarter of 2025.

This is according to the latest VAT Q2 2025 Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The figure reflects a marginal 0.03% decline from the N2.06 trillion recorded in Q1 2025.

The report also showed that local payments recorded were N1.09 trillion, while foreign VAT payments contributed N459.95 billion, and import VAT contributed N508.55 billion in Q2 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed that real estate activities recorded the highest growth rate at 155.21 per cent, followed by the activities of Agriculture, forestry and fishing at 23.64 per cent, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This was followed by Information and communication at 17.75 per cent.

“On the other hand, human health and social work activities had the lowest growth rate at –68.34 per cent , followed by electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply with – 45.20 per cent.

“This was followed by Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities at –29.36 per cent.”

Manufacturing, Information, and Mining lead sectorial contributions

In terms of sectoral contributions, the report showed the top three activities with the largest shares in Q2 2025 were manufacturing at 27.19 per cent, information and communication at 20.76 per cent and mining and quarrying at 15.04 per cent.

“On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share at 0.005 per cent.

“This was followed by activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies at 0.02 per cent, and water supply, sewerage, waste management at 0.03 per cent.”

However, on a year-on-year basis, it showed that VAT collections in Q2 2025, increased by 32.15 per cent from Q2 2024.

Meanwhile, the aggregate VAT for Q1 2025 stood at N2.06 trillion, showing an increase of 6.02 per cent from the N1.95 trillion recorded in Q4 2024.

According to the VAT Q1 2025 report, local payments recorded were N1.10 trillion, while foreign VAT payments contributed N454.76 billion, while import VAT contributed N507.00 billion.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed that electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply recorded the highest growth rate at 136.71 per cent, followed by the activities of administrative and support service activities at 45.24 per cent.

This was followed by Professional, scientific and technical activities at 39.00 per cent.

“On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies had the lowest growth rate at 35.70 per cent, followed by wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and real estate activities at –14.51 per cent and –11.54 per cent, respectively.”

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s VAT collection reached a record N1.95 trillion in Q4 2024.

NBS data shows that this marks a 9.23% increase from the N1.78 trillion recorded in Q3 2024, reflecting improved tax compliance, economic activity, and possibly the effects of inflation on prices.