The Tertiary Education Trust Fund has committed more than N30 billion this year to strengthen security across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued in Katsina by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Aminu Masari.

Masari said the investment has already improved safety for students, lecturers, and other campus residents.

He explained that the intervention aligns with the federal government’s plan to create a more secure and conducive academic environment.

“Just as we created a budget line for electricity, we also deemed it fit to establish a dedicated line for security. Students and academic staffers need a safe environment to carry out their activities,” he stated.

Masari noted that institutions have been applying for support to install solar-powered streetlights, perimeter fences, and other security projects aimed at reducing threats on campuses.

Boost from new development levy

The BoT chairman commended President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the Fund, pointing to the approval of a 50% Development Levy under the 2024 Nigerian Tax Bill.

“The development levy is set to take effect in January, and this will further boost the Fund’s capacity to deliver interventions,” he said

Masari added that a recent national town hall meeting was organised to update stakeholders on TETFund’s ongoing interventions and to gather feedback that will guide future decisions.

He explained that the forum brings together policy makers, lawmakers, ASUU leaders, vice chancellors, students, and others under one roof to exchange ideas.

“We share ideas, receive suggestions, and work toward a more inclusive TETFund that makes policies which reflect the various interests within the tertiary education sub-sector,” he said.

Masari said the platform also helps tackle pressing challenges as the Fund works to position Nigeria’s tertiary education system for global competitiveness in research, manpower development, and infrastructure.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that TETFund recently received a record N1.6 trillion for interventions across Nigerian tertiary institutions, the highest allocation in its history. The funding, drawn from the 3 per cent education tax, is being channelled into key areas including education infrastructure, security, medical training, energy, and student support.

Of this total amount, N25 billion was set aside specifically for campus security upgrades nationwide, covering street lighting and other safety infrastructure. The Fund also allocated N460 billion for direct interventions across institutions in every state, while N225 billion was provided to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to expand access to student loans.

To tackle energy shortages on campuses, N70 billion was approved for solar and gas-powered electricity projects, and more than N100 billion committed to expanding medical sciences training as part of national efforts to grow Nigeria’s healthcare workforce.