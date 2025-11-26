Moniepoint Inc. secured three major honors —Best SME Microfinance Bank of the Year (BAFI Awards), Largest Non-FI Acquirer in Africa (Mastercard EDGE), and Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year (BrandCom Awards).

The company’s technology-driven approach and leadership in digital payments, embedded finance, and secure transaction infrastructure have positioned it as a key driver of financial inclusion and SME empowerment across Africa.

Founded in 2015, Moniepoint now powers over 10 million businesses, processes more than US$250 billion annually, and has earned global recognition including TIME100 Most Influential Companies and Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies rankings.

Nigerian Fintech powerhouse wins Best SME Microfinance Bank, Mastercard’s Largest Non-FI Acquirer in Africa, and Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year

Moniepoint Inc has solidified its position as Africa’s leading financial services innovator, securing three prestigious awards that celebrate and reinforce its innovation credentials, scale, and transformative impact across the continent.

The company’s remarkable achievements include winning Best SME Microfinance Bank of the Year for the second consecutive year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2025, being honoured as the Largest Non-FI Acquirer in Africa at Mastercard EDGE 2025 in Dubai, and receiving the Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year award at the 2025 Brandcom Awards.

Moniepoint MFB’s consecutive win at the BAFI Awards reinforces the bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs with the tools they need to grow including business banking, credit, payments and business management tools designed for scale. At the Mastercard EDGE 2025 Awards, held at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai under the theme “Commerce: De-Coded,” Moniepoint was celebrated for its leadership in digital payments enablement across Africa.

EDGE is Mastercard’s flagship innovation forum for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa which convened global leaders to explore how AI, tokenization, embedded finance and next-generation payment technologies are reshaping commerce.

Moniepoint Inc. was named Most Outstanding Fintech Company of the Year at the 2025 BrandCom Awards, Africa’s most recognised platform celebrating excellence in brands and marketing communications. According to the organizers, the honour represents the highest distinction for a fintech company and reflects Moniepoint’s exceptional innovation, rapid scale, strong consumer and business engagement, and meaningful contribution to financial inclusion across Africa during the 2024–2025 period.

The recognition also highlights Moniepoint’s leadership in shaping the fintech ecosystem through impactful products, platform reliability and sustained market growth.

The company’s technology-driven approach has positioned it at the forefront of financial inclusion efforts in Nigeria and across Africa. By leveraging innovative solutions in embedded finance and secure payment technologies, Moniepoint continues to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance while demonstrating exceptional growth and market leadership.

“These awards motivate us to continue building the infrastructure that powers seamless and secure transactions across the continent. We’ll continue to make significant investments in technology, partnerships, and customer-centric solutions, while deepening our commitment to empowering millions of businesses and individuals with the financial tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital economy, Tosin Eniolorunda, Co-Founder and CEO, Moniepoint Inc.

Founded in 2015 by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint has grown into an all-in-one financial ecosystem powering over 10 million businesses and individuals across Nigeria and Africa with seamless payments, banking, credit and business management tools, and now processes more than US$250 billion in digital transactions annually.

Its rapid scale, market impact and consistent innovation have also earned global recognition in 2025, including being named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, listed among CNBC’s Top UK’s Leading Fintech Firms, and ranked for the third consecutive year in the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies further affirming Moniepoint’s position as one of the most dynamic and transformative financial technology brands creating sustainable impact and deepening real value across the continent.