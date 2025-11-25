On this episode of Market Watch, Frank Fagbo is joined Chike Olisah, Idika Aja, and Muktar Mohammed to break down UACN’s N182 billion acquisition of CHI, one of the largest deals in Nigeria’s consumer sector and analyse what it means for investors.

The conversation commences with Idika Aja providing a detailed breakdown of the transaction, confirming the N182 billion cost and explaining that UACN funded the deal with 17 percent cash flow and 83 percent debt adding that the company plans to refinance through a N150 billion bond.

He emphasized the massive revenue boost UACN stands to gain, noting CHI’s expected N400 billion revenue compared with UACN’s N159 billion, calling the deal great and massive for long-term returns.

Idika also highlighted the use of a Special Purpose Vechile (SPV), which he says made the deal easy to conclude.

Additionally, Muktar linked Coca-Cola’s exit to a global restructuring approach and argued that partnering with a strong local player like UACN gives the brand better competitive leverage.

However, he cautioned that SPVs can be a red flag without transparency and reminded investors that fundamentals, not news, sustain stock performance.

Moreover, while the analysts agree that the acquisition offers substantial growth potential, they remain cautious about how quickly UACN can convert this major move into clear, measurable financial results.

Tune in for expert insights and a thorough analysis of UACN’s bold move to acquire CHI, and discover what it means for your investments.