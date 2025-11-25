Christmas trees, whether real evergreens or artificial replicas, remain a central symbol of the holiday season.

Traditionally, they represent eternal life and the hope of Christ’s birth.

In modern times, while some hold that traditional attachment to the Christmas tree is important, others believe it is largely secular, serving as decorative centrepieces around which families place gifts to be opened on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve.

Decorating the tree is a beloved activity for many, creating shared experiences and a festive atmosphere. In public spaces, large decorated trees act as communal symbols of celebration, bringing people together during the holiday season.

While the sight of a Christmas tree represents a happy moment, buying one may feel different as Nigerians are facing higher costs of the item, with prices rising moderately compared to last year.

The increase is driven by inflationary pressures, surging import costs, seasonal demand, and the generally high cost of doing business in the country.

Price trends compared to 2024

Market survey carried out by Nairametrics in Lagos and Abuja revealed that Christmas trees now sell for between N23,000 and N700,000, compared to N17,000 to N450,000 last year.

A conventional 5ft tree that sold for N20,500 in 2024 now costs N23,000.

A 6ft tree has risen to N28,000, up from N26,500 last year.

A 4ft snow tree priced at N62,000 in 2024 now sells for N74,000.

The 6ft Pinecroft Star tree has climbed to N90,000, compared to N85,000 last year.

This steady upward trend reflects both inflationary pressures and seasonal demand spikes.

Retailers cite import costs and seasonal demand

Retailers attribute the price increases to a combination of economic and seasonal factors.

Aina, who runs a supermarket in Lagos, said microeconomic conditions, including the high cost of importation, are a major contributor to price increases.

“Importing these trees costs a lot, you know how expensive and difficult it is to clear goods at the seaport. Even if they’re produced here, it still costs a lot to make them locally, and this will reflect on the retail price,” she told Nairametrics.

In Abuja, store owner Ene pointed to the seasonal surge in demand, noting that it usually drives prices up.

“It’s just the usual Christmas rush. When the demand is high, prices tend to go up. This is the season of Christmas trees; many homes and businesses, and even corporate offices, want to buy Christmas trees, so because of the increase in demand, the price goes up.

“Last year, the lowest price I sold was N28,000, but that has increased to N36,000 this year,” she told Nairametrics.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

For many Nigerians, the rising prices have prompted difficult choices. Some families are opting out of buying trees altogether, while others are seeking more affordable alternatives.

Faith, a mother in Abuja, expressed her concerns:

“People are looking for what to eat these days; a Christmas tree is not a priority for me. With the persistent increase in the prices of items, especially during this period, I’m not sure I will get a Christmas tree this year.”

Dorcas, another shopper, said she would scale back her spending but still try to keep the tradition alive for her children.

“My kids like it, the light and the excitement that it brings, but I will only do what my pocket can afford. I am even considering buying the material and making one myself.”

She added that last year’s tree remained in her home until August, reflecting how families often hold onto decorations long after the festive season.

Cultural and religious significance

Despite rising costs, the Christmas tree remains a cherished symbol with deep cultural and religious significance.

In Christianity, it represents the immortality of Christ and his light, often adorned with a star symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem or an angel announcing his birth.

Culturally, it serves as a centerpiece for family gatherings, fostering traditions, joy, and community spirit.

The tree’s bright presence, especially in challenging economic times, continues to embody hope and the cheerful spirit of Christmas.