The summit emphasized that Nigeria’s non-banking financial sector is entering a digitally driven phase where customer experience, trust and data-led decision making will define competitive advantage.

Industry leaders and experts explored strategies such as AI-driven engagement, digital onboarding, investor segmentation and brand modernization to achieve measurable and repeatable growth.

A recurring theme was building trust through simplified communication, humanized messaging and cultural insights while leveraging automation and data transparency for long-term value creation.

Intense Group, one of Africa’s leading marketing and growth technology companies, has once again demonstrated its influence in shaping Nigeria’s financial services landscape with the 2025 Leadway Digital Summit.

In partnership with Leadway Group, the full-day forum brought together industry leaders, digital strategists, and business executives to define a new blueprint for growth in the non-banking financial sector.

For investors, market watchers, and financial institutions, the summit was a clear signal that the Nigerian NBFS ecosystem is entering a digitally driven phase where customer experience, trust, and data-led decision making are critical drivers of competitive advantage.

From the opening keynote by Leye Makanjuola, CEO and Founder of Intense Group, to interactive sessions led by the firm’s strategy, creative, and innovation teams, participants explored the systems, behaviors, and technologies required to unlock measurable and repeatable growth.

Aleph, a global partner with the Intense Group, was also at the summit. The Representative, Timilehin Oyedeji, Meta Creative and Brand Lead gave a keynote on data-driven analysis of Nigeria’s digital landscape and how financial digital channels will drive customer growth in 2026.

Speakers highlighted pivotal trends shaping the future of non-banking finance in Nigeria, including evolving consumer psychology, the growing role of automation, data transparency, and customer lifecycle optimisation. A key theme throughout the summit was trust; how financial brands can simplify communication, humanise their messaging, and leverage cultural insights to succeed in a low-trust market.

The summit also included panel discussions and strategic dialogues, allowing executives to exchange insights on digital adoption, platform trends, and operational efficiencies. Each subsidiary left with actionable strategies, ranging from AI-driven customer engagement to digital onboarding, investor segmentation, and brand modernization.

The 2025 Leadway Digital Summit underscored a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s NBFS sector: growth is no longer a function of campaigns alone, but of integrated systems, technology-enabled processes, and culturally resonant engagement. For Intense Group, the event reaffirms its mission to help African brands scale sustainably through innovation, creativity, and data. For Leadway Group, it sets a new standard for cross-subsidiary digital transformation, trust-building, and measurable growth.

As Nigeria moves deeper into a digital-first financial era, the strategies and frameworks introduced at the summit are expected to redefine how non-banking financial institutions acquire customers, build loyalty, and generate long-term value.

