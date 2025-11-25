The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned indefinitely (sine die) the trial of former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano over alleged N4 billion money laundering.

Justice Mohammed Umar adjourned the case at the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) legal team.

Nairametrics previously reported on November 13, 2024, that Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Ayuba Tanko, denied transacting directly with Obiano during his administration.

It was also reported that the court dismissed Obiano’s legal team’s motion seeking to quash the EFCC charges, paving the way for the trial to proceed.

On January 24, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Obiano in court over alleged diversion of public funds. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Legal Dispute

Among other allegations, former Governor Willie Obiano is accused of transferring over N1.2 billion from the state’s security vote to a company not affiliated with government activities, allegedly violating provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Security votes are monthly allowances allocated to each of the 36 states for security purposes.

EFCC’s lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), argued that the investigation was not limited to security vote accounts but also covered allegations of stealing, corruption, abuse of office, and conspiracy.

Obiano, through his lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), filed a motion asking the court to quash the charges, describing the case as a flagrant abuse of judicial process and a mockery of the criminal justice system.

He further contended that there was no evidence showing his client had directed the disbursement of security vote funds or any other monies belonging to the Anambra State government.

In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the issue of proof of evidence does not arise when a criminal charge is brought before a Federal High Court. The court also affirmed that the EFCC has the authority to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, including those involving funds from the Federation Account.

The judge subsequently dismissed Obiano’s application and set dates for the commencement of the trial.

During an earlier trial session, Tanko admitted receiving N416 million during Obiano’s administration through proxy accounts.

He listed the accounts that received the funds as those of Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd.

However, under cross-examination by Obiano’s lawyer, Ikpeazu (SAN), the witness denied dealing directly with the ex-governor.

What Transpired in Court

At the resumed proceedings, counsel for the prosecution, S.O. Obila, informed the court that the lead counsel requested that Justice Umar allow Justice Inyang Ekwo to conclude the trial since he presided over it from the beginning.

He noted that the prosecution had already presented nine witnesses before Justice Ekwo and there was no need to start the trial afresh.

He subsequently requested an indefinite adjournment.

Ikpeazu aligned with Obila’s submission and did not oppose the request.

After listening to both parties, the court adjourned the case sine die, meaning indefinitely. The development implies that the trial will resume when Justice Ekwo returns to the court.

What You Should Know

Obiano was placed on the EFCC watchlist over alleged corruption after leaving office in 2022.

Days later, he was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and subsequently arraigned.

The trial stalled due to a motion filed by Obiano challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the motion, allowing the trial to proceed.