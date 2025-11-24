The Nigerian Army (NA) has officially released the list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026 Selection Board.

The announcement was made in a public statement signed by the Military Secretary of the Army.

Shortlisted candidates are expected to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, on December 1.

“Successful candidates for Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026 Selection Board is available at the NA’s recruitment website; https://recruitment.army.mil.ng. The shortlisted candidates are to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna State, on 1 December 2025.

“Candidates are advised to be in Kaduna on 30 November 2025 and report to the Selection Board venue between 6 am – 11 am on 1 December 2025,” they stated

To check the list of successful candidates, visit the recruitment website at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

Required documents

Shortlisted candidates must present original and at least two photocopies of:

All academic and professional certificates, including NYSC discharge or valid exemption certificate

Valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission or hospital/local government certificate of birth

Certificate of state of origin

Military personnel must also provide official leave/pass, military ID, and a letter of recommendation from their commanding officer

Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank and NIN slip/card

Completed printouts from the SSCC portal, including referee forms

Personal items to bring

Shortlisted candidates are required to bring personal items, which include

Writing materials

Three pairs of blue shorts and three white short-sleeve T-shirts

White canvas shoes and three pairs of white socks

Bucket, toiletries, bedding, blankets, pillowcases, plates, drinking cups, and cutlery

Four recent full-size coloured photographs and four passport photographs

Scratch cards for online confirmation of WAEC and/or NECO results

The Army emphasizes that each candidate must submit a duly signed Letter of Consent from a parent or guardian. The letter must be processed at a recognised court and endorsed by a Commissioner of Oaths.

“Candidates must come with a duly signed Letter of Consent from Parent/Guardian, declaring that they shall not claim any compensation or relief for any injury or death, which may occur in the course of the activities conducted by the Selection Board,” they stated.

Selection process

The selection exercise will include verification of documents, physical, medical, and academic tests, as well as an oral interview. Any alterations to documents will render them invalid.

Candidates will be accommodated and fed during the selection period, but are responsible for their transportation to and from the Academy. The use of personal or private vehicles during the selection exercise is strictly prohibited, and visitors will not be allowed.

Shortlisted candidates for SSCC Course 49/2026 are therefore urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines to avoid disqualification.

What you should know

Recall that the application window opened on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and closed on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The call invited eligible Nigerians, including serving personnel and qualified civilians, to apply for commissioning into the Army.

Applicants were required to be Nigerian citizens aged 23 to 27 by January 9, 2026, meet medical and physical fitness standards, and hold a minimum of a second-class lower degree or HND lower credit obtained from 2017 onward.