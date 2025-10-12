The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of applications for its Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026, inviting eligible Nigerians to serve as commissioned officers.

The application window opened on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

According to the Army, the SSCC is open to both serving personnel, soldiers, ratings, airmen and qualified civilians who meet the necessary criteria.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and fall within the age range of 23 to 27 years by January 9, 2026.

Civilian applicants are required to present letters of attestation from two reputable Nigerians, such as a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or a senior military or police officer of at least the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Basic requirements

Must be medically, mentally, and physically fit by Army standards.

Civilians must provide two referees’ attestation letters from recognized officials (e.g., Local Government Chairman or senior military/police officer from applicant’s state).

Must submit a Letter of Attestation from former educational institutions.

Minimum height: 1.68m (male) and 1.65m (female).

Must have no criminal convictions or disciplinary cases; service members need endorsement from commanding officers.

Must possess at least a first degree (Second Class Lower) or HND (Lower Credit) from an accredited institution (2017 to date).

Must provide a valid birth certificate/age declaration and certificate of state of origin.

Non-military applicants must have NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Must provide valid contact information of parents/guardians and next of kin.

No tattoos or body inscriptions allowed.

Must present original copies of all educational certificates (primary to tertiary).

Serving personnel must have served at least 5 years, present military ID and recommendation letters, and declare service status honestly.

Must not belong to any cult, secret society, or fraternity.

Must not have been dismissed or withdrawn from any military or paramilitary training institution.

Conditions of service

Successful candidates who complete the required military training will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants, with seniority counted from the date training commenced.

The Short Service Combatant Commission is valid for 15 years, including an initial 10-year active service period and a renewable 5-year extension.

“SSCC officers shall have the privilege to convert to Regular Combatant Commission (RCC) on the active list based on availability of vacancy and other criteria that are or will be in force from time to time,” the Nigerian Army stated

The Army also emphasized that all officer cadets must sign an acceptance of the terms and conditions before being commissioned.

How to apply

Visit the official Nigerian Army recruitment portal at recruitment.army.mil.ng and select the SSC option.

You will be redirected to a page containing the conditions of entry for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026.

Click on “Apply Now” under the SSC 49/2026 section according to your qualification.

Indicate whether you are currently serving or have previously served in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, then proceed.

If you are a new applicant, click “Sign Up” to create an account (a verification link will be sent to your email). Log in using your new or existing credentials.

Complete the online application form and upload the following documents:

A recent passport photograph

Educational certificates for the qualifications indicated

Certificate of state of origin

Birth certificate or age declaration

For inquiries, applicants may contact 08179269294 or 08109999294 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm daily.