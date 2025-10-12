Cooking gas prices across Nigeria have seen significant variations in recent months.

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the ten cheapest states to purchase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as of August 2025.

The report shows a general month-on-month (MoM) decline in prices compared to July 2025, reflecting a modest relief for households amid ongoing cost-of-living concerns.

The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cooking Gas decreased by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025, the NBS data shows.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 4.13% from N15,552.56 in August 2024.

At Number Ten on the list is Kogi state with an average price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N15,904.50 in August 2025, according to the NBS. The data reveals this represents a 22.62% month-on-month decrease from July 2025, when the average price was N20,555.02. The data but a notable 10.72% year-on-year rise from August 2025, when it was sold for N14,364.85, according to the NBS. The state has a growing cooking gas infrastructure, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), in January, constructed five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta, to boost local supply. The state also has existing LPG plants and retailers, particularly in Lokoja, contributing to significant market potential for cooking gas. This is done in partnership with NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete. According to NNPCL, the plants have a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d).