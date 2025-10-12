The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading week ended October 10, 2025, firmly in the green, surging by 3,404.00 points.

This marks a 2.37% weekly gain, as the index jumped from 143,584.04 to 146,988.04, driven largely by strong performances in heavyweight stocks such as MTN, Seplat, and Dangote Cement, each gaining over 9%.

Despite the upbeat momentum, overall market volume dipped slightly, sliding from 2.9 billion to 2.2 billion shares, even as trading activity remained robust.

Meanwhile, market capitalization mirrored the price gains, rising to N93.2 trillion across 138,177 deals, compared to N91.13 trillion recorded in the previous week.

Market breadth also showed improvement:

Fifty-one (51) equities appreciated in price, slightly lower than fifty-three (53) in the prior week.

Forty-one (41) equities declined, compared to forty-three (43) previously, while fifty-five (55) remained unchanged.

On a month-to-date basis, the index has advanced by 3.00%, bringing its year-to-date performance to a strong 42.81%.

Market overview

The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed every trading day of the week in positive territory, sustaining a strong bullish momentum.

The rally kicked off on Monday, with the index advancing by 1,238.7 points, and the gains continued steadily throughout the week.

A final 783.7-point surge on Friday capped off the rally, propelling the index above the 146,000 mark to close at a new high of 146,988.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index recorded a strong 7.19% gain, driven by notable increases in MTN NIGERIA (+10.82%), SEPLAT (+10%), DANGOTE CEMENT (+9.50%), and LAFARGE (+2.73%).

The NGX 30 Index rose by 2.44%, while the NGX Main Board Index edged higher by 0.05%.

Sectoral performance

Leading the charge, the NGX Industrial Goods Index advanced 4.23%, driven by a 9.50% surge in DANGOTE CEMENT, a 2.73% rise in LAFARGE, and an impressive 11.11% climb in CUTIX.

Gains also extended to the Insurance sector, where the NGX Insurance index climbed 3.69%, supported by double-digit increases in SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE and AXA MANSARD INSURANCE.

In the Oil & Gas space, performance remained upbeat as the index added 2.90%, driven by a 10% rally in SEPLAT.

Similarly, the Consumer Goods Index edged up 0.83%, reflecting mild buying interest.

Conversely, the NGX Banking Index emerged as the only laggard, slipping 0.41% for the week.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC, which soared 16.73% week-to-date to close at N3.21, marking a standout performance. OMATEK VENTURES PLC followed closely with a 12.30% gain, finishing at N1.37.

Other major gainers included:

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc: up 11.81% to N16.10

Chams Holding Company Plc: up 11.69% to N4.30

Eunisell Interlinked Plc: up 11.39% to N44.00

Cutix Plc: up 11.11% to N3.90

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc: up 10.82% to N471.00

Seplat Energy Plc: up 10.00% to N5,917.20

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust: up 9.97% to N381.10

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: up 9.76% to N1.80

Top losers

On the flip side, LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC led the laggards, shedding 14.61% week-to-date to close at N5.20. NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC followed with a 10.96% drop to N6.01.

Other notable decliners were:

UH Real Estate Investment Trust: down 9.98% to N51.85

Meyer Plc: down 9.85% to N15.10

Juli Plc: down 9.60% to N8.95

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: down 8.51% to N38.15

Haldane McCall Plc: down 7.21% to N4.12

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: down 7.10% to N3.01

E-Tranzact International Plc: down 6.25% to N15.00

Associated Bus Company Plc: down 5.81% to N4.05

Corporate actions overview

The week featured several notable corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

International Energy Insurance Plc announced that the NGX has lifted the suspension on trading in its shares.

Greif Nigeria Plc notified shareholders of its final general meeting ahead of its planned dissolution by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Geregu Power Plc released its financial statements for the third quarter of 2025.

Tantalizers Plc published its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Veritas Kapital announced its intention to raise up to N15 billion at an upcoming AGM.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has returned to a strong bullish mode, recording new highs above 146,500, while market capitalization, now above N93 trillion, edges closer to the N100 trillion mark.

Sustained momentum in large-cap stocks could further drive this rally, especially as sentiment builds around third-quarter earnings releases.