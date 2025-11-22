The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is preparing a new round of financing for the Maryland Interchange project.

The disclosure, contained in a statement posted on LAMATA’s official X account, noted that the announcement followed an inspection visit by AFD’s delegation.

According to the statement, the team visited Lagos to assess progress on ongoing mobility projects and to inspect the proposed Maryland Interchange site.

The financing being prepared is intended to support the next phase of Lagos’ urban transport development.

During the visit, AFD’s Deputy Country Director, Mahamadou Diarra, expressed satisfaction with LAMATA’s implementation of existing projects and said the financing process for the Maryland Interchange component was progressing. He added that the visit was part of efforts to finalise arrangements for the new funding package.

“The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has confirmed that it is preparing a new round of financing for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to complete a key component of the state’s urban mobility master plan.

“This announcement follows a comprehensive site inspection, which included a visit to the proposed location for the Maryland Interchange project.

“Speaking during the visit, Mahamadou Diarra, AFD Deputy Country Director, highlighted the positive relationship with LAMATA and expressed satisfaction with the progress of existing projects. He noted that the visit was not just about current implementation, but also about the preparation of new funding that will come to LAMATA for implementation of the Maryland interchange project that is underway,” the statement read in part.

LAMATA said the Maryland Interchange is expected to complement existing Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) and interchange initiatives, aimed at enhancing passenger connectivity across Lagos.

The statement noted that the Maryland site is in the advanced stages of agreement within the broader financing framework being finalised with AFD.

It added that the visit also reaffirmed the partnership between Lagos and AFD under the state’s long-term urban mobility plan, which focuses on upgrading infrastructure, expanding transport options, and strengthening key interchange points across the city.

The Maryland Interchange is part of Lagos’ broader plan to enhance urban mobility, complementing the ongoing Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) projects under the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP).

The QBC initiatives are designed to improve bus movement by introducing priority signals at laybys and intersections and creating designated bus lanes along key corridors.

QBC Package 1 spans 8.7 kilometers from Yaba to Cele along the Oshodi-Apapa corridor, with terminals at Yaba, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, and Cele, and 22 bus shelters. Compensation for affected structures is being processed before construction begins.

QBC Package 2 covers the Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba route.

QBC Package 3 stretches from Iyana Iba to Igando.

In August 2024, LAMATA awarded contracts to China Road & Bridge, Trucrete Solutions, and Craneburg Construction to implement the QBC projects:

China Road & Bridge: Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo and Yaba-Lawanson-Cele routes (QBC 1)

Trucrete Solutions: Iju-Ishaga to Abule Egba route (QBC 2)

Craneburg Construction: Iyana Iba to Igando route (QBC 3)

Funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the projects involve building bus shelters, installing priority traffic signals, and creating laybys to improve bus flow and commuting efficiency for Lagos residents.